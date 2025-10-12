This reporter survived kidnapping and death threats. He says 'democracy is under attack'

In 2024, there were 104 journalists killed and more than 350 media personnel remain imprisoned in various parts of the world, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

“This is a very critical moment for democracy all over the world… democracy is under attack,” Gustavo Gorriti told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Gorriti is regarded as one of the most respected and accomplished journalists in Latin America. His investigative reporting exposing corruption has led to the jailing and investigation of politicians across South America. It’s also led to intimidation, death threats , kidnapping and a smear campaign .

Gorriti is calling on journalists to tackle disinformation head on, and says the media needs to reinvent itself.

“So to find a way to get into the public we have to reinvent ourselves in terms of the language, the approach, the direct relationship with our public,” Gorriti said. “Many media are in the hands of billionaires that are willing to bend over when there is any pressure. So independent press, independent journalism, is very difficult and more necessary than ever.”

