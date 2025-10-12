© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

This reporter survived kidnapping and death threats. He says 'democracy is under attack'

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published October 12, 2025 at 10:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
A man inside a radio studio sits at a microphone. He is pointing with both hands while talking.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Peruvian journalist Gustavo Gorriti talks on KCUR's Up To Date about the targeting of investigative journalists.

Trust in the news and protections for journalists is declining globally. Gustavo Gorriti, an investigative reporter from Peru who has faced death threats and been kidnapped, spoke with KCUR's Up To Date about journalists' role in protecting democracy.

In 2024, there were 104 journalists killed and more than 350 media personnel remain imprisoned in various parts of the world, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

“This is a very critical moment for democracy all over the world… democracy is under attack,” Gustavo Gorriti told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Gorriti is regarded as one of the most respected and accomplished journalists in Latin America. His investigative reporting exposing corruption has led to the jailing and investigation of politicians across South America. It’s also led to intimidation, death threats, kidnapping and a smear campaign.

Gorriti is calling on journalists to tackle disinformation head on, and says the media needs to reinvent itself.

“So to find a way to get into the public we have to reinvent ourselves in terms of the language, the approach, the direct relationship with our public,” Gorriti said. “Many media are in the hands of billionaires that are willing to bend over when there is any pressure. So independent press, independent journalism, is very difficult and more necessary than ever.”

  • Gustavo Gorriti, Peruvian investigative journalist and founder of IDL-Reporteros
Tags
Up To Date PodcastjournalismmediaSouth AmericaGovernmentcorruption
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR