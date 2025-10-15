© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Pioneering Kansas City reporter says investigative journalism is in 'better shape' than many realize

By Zach Wilson,
Steve Kraske
Published October 15, 2025 at 4:11 PM CDT
Investigative reporter and UMKC grad Jim Steele talks on KCUR's Up To Date on Oct. 15, 2025 about the state of investigative reporting in the United States.

Investigative reporter and Kansas City native James Steele has worked in journalism for over six decades. He believes that the state of investigative journalism — led today by local and regional nonprofit outlets — is in better shape than most people might think.

James B. Steele is known as one of America's finest investigative reporters — and he also happens to be a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

He made his name reporting with Donald Bartlett at the Philadelphia Inquirer after a stint at The Kansas City Times. The two wrote several books together, including one that remained on The New York Times' best seller list for months.

That 1992 book, titled "America: What Went Wrong," documented how tax policies and deregulation were impacting the middle class and how the health care and retirement systems were eroding.

Steele has earned two Pulitzer Prizes and dozens of other awards during his career as an investigative reporter. He says that while there is "never enough" of that work happening in our country, the quality and quantity is "probably in better shape than a lot of people realize."

"What I'm seeing around the country is that there is an awful lot of energy at the local and regional level," Steele said. "There isn't a city or region in this country where that metro paper that was once so dominant isn't a shadow of its old self, that's just true everywhere."

"But, replacing it in many places are a number of nonprofits. These vary from city to city. (What I'm finding is that) it is astonishing how many of these nonprofits exist around the country and they're doing some really spectacular work."

  • James B. Steele, longtime investigative journalist
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
