© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCUR 89.3 is operating at low power to allow tower repairs. Our stream remains online at KCUR.org and the NPR app
Up To Date

A Kansas City church wants to keep guns off the street by turning them into garden tools

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published October 17, 2025 at 3:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Four men use tools to disassemble firearms on a table.
Central Presbyterian Church
Volunteers with Central Presbyterian Church held their first annual Guns to Garden event last year, collecting 81 guns to be repurposed into garden tools and art. This year, the group hopes more people safely surrender firearms so they aren't used to contribute to gun violence in Kansas City.

A gun that finds its way into the wrong hands can have deadly consequences. That’s why some people surrender their unwanted guns to Central Presbyterian Church to be repurposed into gardening tools and other art.

Rev. Jenny Wells and some of the members of Central Presbyterian Church were nearby when the deadly shooting took place at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally.

"That following Sunday, we talked about it in worship,” Wells said. "What does it mean for us to do something about this in our community? And what are we going to do about gun violence in our community?”

Wells, the pastor of the church, was familiar with Guns to Gardens, which first began in Colorado. The grassroots movement was spurred by the deadly Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut that killed 26 people, including 20 children.

Stemming from a biblical scripture, the nationwide grassroots movement takes unwanted guns and turns them into garden tools and other items.

A woman holds her hands extended in front of her hold two dark, metal implements that appear to be forged by hand.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Rev. Jenny Wells displays a pair of implements (a bottle opener at top and garden trowel below) made from recycled guns while visiting KCUR's Up To Date on Oct. 16, 2025.

“We hear about it (gun violence) almost every day, and this was an opportunity for us to do something tangible that felt like we're actually making a difference in our community,” Wells said. “By taking these unwanted firearms and turning them into something productive and beautiful.”

Last year’s event hosted by the Kansas City church yielded 81 unwanted firearms.

Many of the unwanted guns were inherited or gifted, Wells said.

“They either didn't know what to do with them, or they wanted to get rid of them,” Wells said. “But didn't want to sell them or pawn them, because there's a chance that those firearms could end up on the street used in a violent crime in the future, and this was an opportunity for them to give back.”

Guns to Gardens, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25 at the Central Presbyterian Church, 3501 Campbell St., Kansas City, Missouri 64109.

  • Rev. Jenny Wells, pastor, Central Presbyterian Church. 
Tags
Up To Date Podcastgunsgun violencePresbyterian ChurchKansas CityGardening
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR