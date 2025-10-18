© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City’s Psychedelic Society is ready to change minds about psilocybin

By Steve Kraske,
Ellen Beshuk
Published October 18, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
A person sits inside a radio studio talking at a microphone. They are gesturing with both hands clasped.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Dr. Christine "Mooncat" Ziemer talks on KCUR's Up To Date on Oct. 17, 2025 about using psychedelics to treat various mental health challenges.

Psychedelic drugs like psilocybin are getting more attention from doctors and lawmakers, including in Missouri and Kansas, as a potential treatment for mental health conditions. Dr. Christine Ziemer, a professor at Missouri Western State University, discusses the landscape around Kansas City.

Psychedelics took a back seat in research after the War on Drugs, but in recent years they’ve reentered the science scene — showing promise as potential treatment for mental conditions like PTSD, OCD, anxiety, and depression.

Dr. Christine Ziemer, a professor of psychology at Missouri Western State University, said that psychedelics have a unique ability to affect even permanent-seeming aspects of our brains, such as a person’s personality.

“People think that they're inherently dangerous,” said Ziemer. “But if we look at the actual safety profiles of things like psilocybin, MDMA, which is also known as ecstasy, and even LSD, they're not addictive. And they actually, when we look at their effect on the body, their effect on society, they're a lot safer than a lot of the other things that we do have legal access to, like alcohol and cigarettes.”

Outside of the lab, lawmakers across the country are slowly considering the legalization status of psychedelics and their research funding. Missouri legislators proposed three bills about the legal status of psilocybin as a treatment option this year (SB 90, HB 829, HB 951) while lawmakers in Kansas proposed to change the definition of psilocybin. So far, none have passed.

Beyond medical treatment, Ziemer said she could see some psychedelics becoming a recreational drug in the future. The rise of ketamine clinics in the area have already created a path to follow.

The Kansas City area is home to several organizations centered around psychedelics. The Psychedelic Society of Kansas City focuses on education and psychedelics’ impact on art and culture in the area, while Midwest Psychedelic is training licensed medical professionals in administering psychedelic-assisted therapy.

The Kansas City Psychedelic Integration Circle is a judgement-free space for people to confidentiality share their expenses with an altered state of conscience, and the Safe Journey Sanctum is helping people who have been harmed by psychedelics and other drugs.

Up To Date PodcastKansas CityMissouriKansasmental healthmental illnessdrugsPTSDtherapyMushroomsMissouri House of Representatives
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Ellen Beshuk
Ellen Beshuk is the 2025-2026 intern for Up To Date. Email her at ebeshuk@kcur.org
See stories by Ellen Beshuk
