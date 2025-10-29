© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
KCUR 89.3 is intermittently running on low power to allow tower repairs. Click here to stream us online 24/7
Up To Date

Prairie Village political turmoil has caused ‘chaos and confusion,’ outgoing council members say

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published October 29, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
Two people sit in a radio studio. They are seated at microphones. The man at left, Greg Shelton, is talking while a woman at right (Chi Nguyen) looks at him, listening.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Prairie Village City Council members Greg Shelton, left, and Chi Nguyen talk about the village's turbulent recent past on KCUR's Up To Date on Oct. 29, 2025.

Prairie Village will see turnover on the city council after November’s election. Four of the six incumbents whose terms are up are not running again. Chi Nguyen, who represents Ward 3, and Greg Shelton, who represents Ward 5, joined KCUR's Up To Date to reflect on their terms and the recent controversies that have shaped the city.

Change is coming to Prairie Village’s government. Six of the 12 council seats are up for election this year, and of those, only two have incumbents in the race.

Chi Nguyen in Ward 3, Dave Robinson in Ward 4, Greg Shelton in Ward 5 and Terrence Gallagher in Ward 6 will not be on the ballot in next week’s city council elections, although they could have run again.

“Over the course of the last year and a half, I've realized that there are other ways that I can impact my community besides being in local politics and being a part of the city government,” Nguyen told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Tensions have run high in Prairie Village politics in recent years.

A contentious plan to bring affordable housing to the community, opposed by the resident group PV United, has resulted in a question on next week’s ballot asking residents if they want to “abandon” the city’s form of government.

Controversy over whether to build a new city hall has also become a central issue in the council races.

Juliana Garcia

Neither Nguyen nor Shelton cited political turmoil as their primary reason for stepping away from public office. But Nguyen said that divisiveness has caused “chaos and confusion for the community.”

Council members are trying to work in good faith, Shelton said, but controversy means the council must take more time considering issues.

“It takes four words to make a lie, but it takes 40 to rebut it,” Shelton told KCUR’s Up To Date. “And so that’s really the complication that comes with this.”

Still, both are proud of the work they’ve been able to complete during their tenures.

“I think that I’m most proud that I’ve been a part of votes that will impact Prairie Village today, and Prairie Village for years to come, even when I’m not here,” Nguyen said.

  • Chi Nguyen, Prairie Village City Council, Ward 3
  • Greg Shelton, Prairie Village City Council, Ward 5
