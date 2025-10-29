Prairie Village political turmoil has caused ‘chaos and confusion,’ outgoing council members say

Change is coming to Prairie Village’s government. Six of the 12 council seats are up for election this year, and of those, only two have incumbents in the race.

Chi Nguyen in Ward 3, Dave Robinson in Ward 4, Greg Shelton in Ward 5 and Terrence Gallagher in Ward 6 will not be on the ballot in next week’s city council elections, although they could have run again.

“Over the course of the last year and a half, I've realized that there are other ways that I can impact my community besides being in local politics and being a part of the city government,” Nguyen told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Tensions have run high in Prairie Village politics in recent years.

A contentious plan to bring affordable housing to the community, opposed by the resident group PV United , has resulted in a question on next week’s ballot asking residents if they want to “abandon” the city’s form of government .

Controversy over whether to build a new city hall has also become a central issue in the council races.

Neither Nguyen nor Shelton cited political turmoil as their primary reason for stepping away from public office. But Nguyen said that divisiveness has caused “chaos and confusion for the community.”

Council members are trying to work in good faith, Shelton said, but controversy means the council must take more time considering issues.

“It takes four words to make a lie, but it takes 40 to rebut it,” Shelton told KCUR’s Up To Date. “And so that’s really the complication that comes with this.”

Still, both are proud of the work they’ve been able to complete during their tenures.

“I think that I’m most proud that I’ve been a part of votes that will impact Prairie Village today, and Prairie Village for years to come, even when I’m not here,” Nguyen said.

