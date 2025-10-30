© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCUR 89.3 is intermittently running on low power to allow tower repairs. Click here to stream us online 24/7
Up To Date

Rainy Day Books celebrates 50 years as Kansas City's independent bookseller

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published October 30, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
The exterior of a bookstore shows a brick facade with wood trim. People are walking out the front door. The store is called "Rainy Day Books."
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Customers walk out of Rainy Day Books in Fairway, Kansas.

Fairway’s independent bookstore Rainy Day Books has been going strong for 50 years, thanks to the large community it’s built. To celebrate, Rainy Day’s founder will share highlights and stories of the big name authors who have helped propel the small Kansas shop to the national stage.

Rainy Day Books in Fairway, Kansas, is celebrating a major milestone: 50 years in business.

Annie Krieg, the general manager of Rainy Day Books, said that hard work, innovation and trust helped their small store not only survive but thrive for five decades — through the rise of mega book chains, online shopping and e-readers.

Krieg said that store founder Vivien Jennings set the industry standard for book talks.

“She was one of the first booksellers to actually sit in conversation with authors,” Krieg said. “She realized that authors were so much more comfortable in conversation, and the actual content of that, both about their craft and the subject of their book, was so much richer for the audience.”

The small Kansas bookstore is now nationally recognized – attracting former presidents and best-selling authors like Stephen King and Ta-Nehisi Coates.

Jennings and her business partner, Roger Doeren, sold the store in 2022 to a new ownership group that includes the team behind Made in KC.

To kick off the store’s month-long 50th birthday celebration, Jennings will be interviewed by local author and former Washington Post columnist David Von Drehle about the store’s evolution and highlights.

50 Years of Rainy Day Books: A Celebration with Vivien Jennings, 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 4 at Unity Temple on the Plaza Sanctuary, 707 W 47th St., Kansas City, Missouri 64112.

  • Annie Krieg, general manager, Rainy Day Books
Tags
Up To Date PodcastRainy Day BooksBookschildren's booksauthorsKansasLocal BusinessFairway Kansas
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR