© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCUR 89.3 is intermittently running on low power to allow tower repairs. Click here to stream us online 24/7
Up To Date

Kansas City air traffic controllers are overworked, without pay, as flights get cut

By Brian Ellison,
Halle Jackson
Published November 7, 2025 at 3:40 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
The new terminal at Kansas City International Airport features a large parking structure and a sweeping modern entrance to the arrivals area.
Christopher Smith
/
Kansas City Beacon
Air traffic controllers have been working without pay since the government shutdown started Oct. 1.

Most air traffic controllers in the Kansas City area were already working 60-hour weeks before the government shutdown. Now, they’re working the same hours without pay. They assure travelers that the skies are safe, but it’s adding stress to an already intense job.

Travelers through Kansas City’s airport are experiencing some delays and cancellations this weekend.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced this week it is slowing air traffic in many major cities, to keep fliers safe during the ongoing federal government shutdown. Kansas City International Airport isn’t one of the 40 affected, but most of those on the list are served nonstop from MCI.

The shutdown has caused widespread shortages among air traffic controllers, who are federal workers and won’t get paid until it ends. Some have taken other jobs and are calling out sick to make ends meet.

The shutdown is adding outside stress to an already fragile system, says Aaron Merrick, Central Region Vice President of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, a labor union that represents air traffic controllers in Kansas City. He says some controllers are talking about resigning and retiring, as well as picking up side gigs.

Volunteers test out Kansas City's new airport terminal in February 2023.
News
Kansas City airport may have flights delayed or canceled by FAA cuts. Here's what to know
Halle Jackson

Kansas City’s air traffic control has approximately eight vacancies, or 20% of the workforce. Even before the shutdown, controllers worked 60-hour weeks to keep the airspace moving.

Doing that without pay is frustrating, Merrick said.

“Six day work weeks, 10 hour days. That doesn't leave a lot of time to try to find a way to make extra money,” Merrick told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Merrick assured travelers the skies are safe – but he says an end to the shutdown is necessary.

“The politicians need to handle the politics,” Merrick said. “We're stuck in the middle, where we feel like we're pawns in this game.”

Tags
Up To Date Podcastgovernment shutdownKansas City International Airport (KCI)federal jobs
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR