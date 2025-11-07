Kansas City air traffic controllers are overworked, without pay, as flights get cut

Travelers through Kansas City’s airport are experiencing some delays and cancellations this weekend.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced this week it is slowing air traffic in many major cities, to keep fliers safe during the ongoing federal government shutdown. Kansas City International Airport isn’t one of the 40 affected , but most of those on the list are served nonstop from MCI.

The shutdown has caused widespread shortages among air traffic controllers, who are federal workers and won’t get paid until it ends. Some have taken other jobs and are calling out sick to make ends meet.

The shutdown is adding outside stress to an already fragile system, says Aaron Merrick, Central Region Vice President of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association , a labor union that represents air traffic controllers in Kansas City. He says some controllers are talking about resigning and retiring, as well as picking up side gigs.

Kansas City’s air traffic control has approximately eight vacancies, or 20% of the workforce. Even before the shutdown, controllers worked 60-hour weeks to keep the airspace moving.

Doing that without pay is frustrating, Merrick said.

“Six day work weeks, 10 hour days. That doesn't leave a lot of time to try to find a way to make extra money,” Merrick told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Merrick assured travelers the skies are safe – but he says an end to the shutdown is necessary.

“The politicians need to handle the politics,” Merrick said. “We're stuck in the middle, where we feel like we're pawns in this game.”

