© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCUR 89.3 is intermittently running on low power to allow tower repairs. Click here to stream us online 24/7
Up To Date

Kansas and Missouri voters have redistricting questions. KCUR held a town hall to help answer them

By Laura Ziegler,
Steve KraskeHalle Jackson
Published November 7, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Two men in suits sit in club chairs on a stage engaged in answering qurestions.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Dr. Samuel Wang, at left, created the Princeton Gerrymandering Project, a voting rights laboratory, to understand distortions in congressional districts. Edward D. Greim, partner at the Kansas City law firm of Graves Garrett Greim, recently argued before the U.S. Supreme Court on behalf of Louisiana's redistricting plan.

KCUR, Generation Listen and the Kansas City Public Library recently convened a community forum to explore the complex issue of redistricting in Missouri and Kansas. Up to Date host Steve Kraske moderated a panel and took questions from the audience, as experts and reporters addressed the practicality, constitutionality and legality of the plans.

More than 150 Kansas Citians from both sides of the state line filled the seats in the Kansas City Public Library's Plaza branch on Oct. 30 to ask questions and hear arguments related to the congressional redistricting debate.

"How will the needs of neighborhoods east of Troost ... be prioritized in a district whose dominant geography is rural, with competing priorities?" one audience member asked, referencing the new Missouri map that expands Democratic Rep. Emanuel Cleaver's 5th District hundreds of miles east into deep red, rural counties.

More than 150 people listened, dozens submitting questions, during a question and answer forum about redistricting at the Kansas City Public Library, Plaza Branch, on Oct. 30, 2025
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
More than 150 people listened, and dozens submitted questions, during the question and answer forum at the Plaza branch of the Kansas City Public Library on Oct. 30, 2025.

Most congressional districts are supposed to represent like interests of a community, known in Congress as "communities of interest." But Dr. Samuel Wang of the Princeton Gerrymandering Project used the metaphor of barbecue to suggest the new boundaries don't serve similar populations.

"So, as I think many people in this room know, Kansas City, the largest city in Missouri for a long time, has been in one single (5th) District," Wang said. "Now, if you go 10 minutes east of here ... (you are) in the same district as Jefferson City — 150 miles (away)."

Another audience-member wondered: "Is the new Missouri congressional map constitutional?"

The question is at the heart of several pending lawsuits challenging the new map. Greim, who has defended previous Missouri redistricting maps, said it is.

"The U.S. Constitution is what actually gives the authority — not just to states, but to state legislatures — to draw the districts," Greim said, "and this is an area in which the state legislature's powers are at its apex."

"In other words, unless the constitution of the state says you can't do something, then you can. Their power does not depend on a specific phrase in the Constitution giving them that power," he said.

Experts Dr. Samuel Wang and Edward Greim are joined by KCUR's Savannah Hawley- Bates and Zane Irwin who explained particular details of the Missouri and Kansas plans.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Dr. Samuel Wang and Edward Greim are joined by KCUR's Savannah Hawley-Bates and Zane Irwin, at far right, who explained particular details of the Missouri and Kansas plans.

KCUR reporters Savannah Hawley-Bates and Zane Irwin contextualized the conversation based on their own reporting of the redistricting debate in Missouri and Kansas.

  • Edward Greim, partner at Graves Garrett Greim Attorneys at Law
  • Dr. Samuel Wang, professor of neuroscience at Princeton University and director of the Princeton Gerrymandering Project
  • Savannah Hawley-Bates, KCUR Missouri politics and government reporter
  • Zane Irwin, Kansas News Service political reporter
Tags
Up To Date PodcastredistrictingMissouriKansaspoliticsKansas RedistrictingKCUR
Laura Ziegler
As Kansas City grows and diversifies, journalists need to listen to the people, to your challenges and successes..As engagement and solutions editor, I’ll make sure we’re framing stories based on what we hear from you, and we’ll partner with communities so our stories help us understand and connect to one another. Email me at lauraz@kcur.org.
See stories by Laura Ziegler
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR