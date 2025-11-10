MOCSA wants to make Kansas City safer for the World Cup through bystander intervention trainings

The Metropolitan Organization Countering Sexual Assault, or MOCSA, is holding 200 Sexual Assault-Free Environment (SAFE) training sessions in an effort to make safer the public spaces in Kansas City where people will be watching the World Cup.

The initiative launched after MOCSA officials noticed an increase in sexual violence, sexual harassment, crisis line calls and hospital team activations during previous large public events in the Kansas City metro, such as the 2023 NFL Draft.

The SAFE training sessions are designed to educate hospitality industry staff and community members on how to recognize potentially dangerous situations, intervene effectively and support survivors. MOCSA aims to disrupt cycles of violence by empowering people to notice concerning behaviors and act on their instincts.

If you have questions related to sexual violence, MOCSA has trained staff and volunteers answering a 24-hour anonymous hotline. In Kansas: (913) 642-0233, in Missouri: (816) 531-0233.