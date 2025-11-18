NourishKC is making sure Kansas Citians get fed and welcomed with 'a sense of respect'
As the Kansas City metro faces rising food insecurity due to reduced SNAP benefits, ongoing economic strains, and heightened demand during the holiday season, NourishKC is making sure people can get the resources they need with dignity.
NourishKC, a community kitchen in Kansas City, is transforming compassion into action across the metro through nutrition education, daily hot meals, and a daily fresh grocery pantry program.
With reduced SNAP benefits and the arrival of the holiday season, Chef Shanita McAfee-Bryant and her team are trying to adapt quickly to a surge of food needs. They’re monitoring daily attendance rises, keeping up with what items are highest in demand, and ensuring that everyone, regardless of circumstance, has access to food as a basic right.
Beyond meeting immediate needs, NourishKC is emphasizing dignity and respect by serving meals in a restaurant-like setting where every guest is welcomed, valued, and fed with care.
“It provides a little bit more connection, dignity, respect, all of those things,” McAfee-Bryant said. “It's much nicer to get sat down and be acknowledged, particularly for a lot of our people who are unhoused, and they're a bit of the invisible community.”
“Most spend most of their day being told to leave, get out of here, go over there, or being treated as a nuisance, where, in this environment… you get spoken to and you get treated with a sense of respect.”
NourishKC is a project of the nonprofit The Prospect KC. You can learn about them and donate here.
- Shanita McAfee-Bryant, executive director, founder and chef, NourishKC