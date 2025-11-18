© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

NourishKC is making sure Kansas Citians get fed and welcomed with 'a sense of respect'

By Steve Kraske,
Gabriella Lacey
Published November 18, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
A woman wearing an apron works inside a large kitchen. She is wearing latex gloves and mixing a large bowl of moistened potatoes.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Nourish KC Executive Director and Chef Shanita McAfee-Bryant digs into a bowl of sweet potato bread pudding in between directing traffic inside the kitchen.

As the Kansas City metro faces rising food insecurity due to reduced SNAP benefits, ongoing economic strains, and heightened demand during the holiday season, NourishKC is making sure people can get the resources they need with dignity.

NourishKC, a community kitchen in Kansas City, is transforming compassion into action across the metro through nutrition education, daily hot meals, and a daily fresh grocery pantry program.

With reduced SNAP benefits and the arrival of the holiday season, Chef Shanita McAfee-Bryant and her team are trying to adapt quickly to a surge of food needs. They’re monitoring daily attendance rises, keeping up with what items are highest in demand, and ensuring that everyone, regardless of circumstance, has access to food as a basic right.

Beyond meeting immediate needs, NourishKC is emphasizing dignity and respect by serving meals in a restaurant-like setting where every guest is welcomed, valued, and fed with care.

“It provides a little bit more connection, dignity, respect, all of those things,” McAfee-Bryant said. “It's much nicer to get sat down and be acknowledged, particularly for a lot of our people who are unhoused, and they're a bit of the invisible community.”

“Most spend most of their day being told to leave, get out of here, go over there, or being treated as a nuisance, where, in this environment… you get spoken to and you get treated with a sense of respect.”

NourishKC is a project of the nonprofit The Prospect KC. You can learn about them and donate here.

food insecurity SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) Food & Drink homelessness nutrition
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Gabriella Lacey
Gabriella "Gabby" Lacey is a freelance producer for Up to Date and Sportsbeat KC, she was a previous KCUR Studios Intern in summer of 2023.
