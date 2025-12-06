© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City jazz musicians visit China to hold a music masterclass

By Steve Kraske,
Ellen Beshuk
Published December 6, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
Four of Kansas City's top jazz musicians taught techniques to a group of Chinese students. Bobby Watson stand in the middle, holding the saxophone. Directly to Watson's right are Charles Williams and Allan Gray. On the left of the second row, stand father and son duet, James and Jaylan Ward.

A jazz quartet from Kansas City recently held three performances and a masterclass in China, as part of a symposium organized by the Edgar Snow Memorial Foundation.

The Edgar Snow Memorial Foundation (ESMF) sent four Kansas City jazz musicians to China as a part of their bi-annual symposium in October. Saxophonist Bobby Watson, pianist Charles Williams, bassist James Ward and drummer Jaylan Ward performed in three Chinese cities and held a jazz masterclass.

“They love jazz, and we were over there to share our knowledge and have fun. It was just fantastic. We actually had a jam session, I think we were in Xinjiang,” Williams said. “A lady played [on] the piano, ‘Don't Mean A Thing, If It Ain't Got That Swing.’ We had another Chinese lady come up and sing and scat. ”

Watson said the jazz musicians in China showed an appreciation for the genre’s history and understood the meaning it has for Kansas City. During the masterclass, Williams said their group emphasized jazz’s self-expression and soul.

The quartet also joined Children’s Mercy Hospital staff to visit Chinese hospitals and play for their patients.

ESMF maintains Kansas City’s connection to China, which began with Edgar Snow, the local journalist that the foundation is named after. After studying journalism at Mizzou, Snow reported in China for the "China Weekly Review," interviewed Mao Zedong, and wrote the famous 1937 book "Red Star Over China."

Allan Gray, an ESMF board member, helped organize and fundraise the trip.

“Edgar Snow was the only Western journalist that was allowed to report freely, the good, the bad and the ugly on the [Chinese] cultural revolution,” Gray said. “To this day, he is endeared by the people of China and recognized for his efforts.”

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Ellen Beshuk
Ellen Beshuk is the 2025-2026 intern for Up To Date. Email her at ebeshuk@kcur.org
