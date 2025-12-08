Missouri anti-redistricting group will submit 300,000 signatures to force vote on new map

The campaign to repeal Missouri’s newly redrawn congressional map says it will submit 300,000 signatures this week to put the issue up for a statewide vote — nearly three times as many as law requires.

If enough signatures are found valid, the map will be blocked from going into effect until voters weigh in at the ballot box. To call a statewide referendum , a petition must collect 106,000 or more signatures among at least six of Missouri’s eight congressional districts. The deadline to submit signatures to the Missouri Secretary of State is Thursday, Dec. 11.

Richard von Glahn, executive director of People Not Politicians , the group running the campaign, says more than 2,000 people circulated petitions.

“Ninety days to collect over 100,000 signatures is a short time. It is something that is not to be taken lightly. But what we have seen is just the overwhelming anger and actions for Missourians really made this possible,” von Glahn said.

Missouri Republican lawmakers called an unusual special session this summer to redraw the state’s congressional districts mid-decade, after pressure from President Donald Trump to make it harder for Democrats to win seats during the 2026 midterm elections. The map cuts Kansas City into three different districts, using a historic racial dividing line , in an attempt to force out Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II.

Multiple lawsuits are challenging Missouri’s redistricting efforts as unconstitutional.

The referendum effort has also met a variety of legal challenges , including whether it should be allowed at all. Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging that it violates the state and U.S. Constitutions to put the map up for a statewide vote.

“There should be nothing for politicians to fear about a referendum. A referendum is simply saying, ‘Let's let the voters be the final deciders on this,’” said von Glahn. “And so when I see politicians doing desperate actions, coming up with extreme legal theories just to keep this from the ballot, what they're really saying is, ‘We don't want voters to have the final say in how our democracy works.’ And that is a message that falls extremely flat with Missouri voters.”

Additionally, Secretary of State Denny Hoskins has rejected more than 90,000 signatures collected before Gov. Mike Kehoe signed the map into law, a move that organizers have challenged in court. Hoskins is also defending ballot language he wrote that claims the new map “better reflects statewide voting patterns” and replaces a “gerrymandered” map that “protects incumbent politicians” in court.

Those lawsuits have yet to be decided.