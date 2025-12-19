© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly says preserving water resources is her top priority for 2026

By Zane Irwin,
Zach Wilson
Published December 19, 2025 at 3:00 PM CST
A woman wearing a red jacket over a black shirt gestures with both hands. She is seated inside a radio studio talking at a microphone.
Carlos Moreno
Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly talks on KCUR's Up To Date.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is about to begin her final year in office. She joined KCUR's Up To Date to talk about her policy priorities heading into the 2026 legislative session in Topeka, as well as the prospects for Democrats in next year's midterm elections.

Since 2019, Kansas' Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has compromised and clashed with a Republican-dominated state legislature to try to enact her policy priorities.

In less than a month, she will enter her eighth and final legislative session in Topeka as governor.

Kelly told KCUR if she could snap her fingers and implement one of her agenda items for her last legislative session, it would be to agree on a strategic plan for the state's water resources.

The Kansas government established a legislative task force for the state's water resources last year, and Kelly says legislators are looking "in a very deep, comprehensive way at our water issue."

"I'm going to bore you to tears here, but (my top priority) would be getting a water plan in place that would make a difference and sustain both the quality and quantity of water for Kansans," she told KCUR. "Knowing that I was able to get that done would make me feel very good about leaving office."

Laura Kelly, Kansas Governor, State Government, politics
Zane Irwin
Political discussions might make you want to leave the room. But whether you’re tuned in or not, powerful people are making decisions that shape your everyday life, from access to health care to the price of a cup of coffee. As political reporter for the Kansas News Service and KCUR, I’ll illuminate how elections, policies and other political developments affect normal people in the Sunflower State. You can reach me at zaneirwin@kcur.org
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
