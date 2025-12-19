Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly says preserving water resources is her top priority for 2026

Since 2019, Kansas' Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has compromised and clashed with a Republican-dominated state legislature to try to enact her policy priorities.

In less than a month, she will enter her eighth and final legislative session in Topeka as governor.

Kelly told KCUR if she could snap her fingers and implement one of her agenda items for her last legislative session, it would be to agree on a strategic plan for the state's water resources.

The Kansas government established a legislative task force for the state's water resources last year, and Kelly says legislators are looking "in a very deep, comprehensive way at our water issue."

"I'm going to bore you to tears here, but (my top priority) would be getting a water plan in place that would make a difference and sustain both the quality and quantity of water for Kansans," she told KCUR. "Knowing that I was able to get that done would make me feel very good about leaving office."

