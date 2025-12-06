Take a cheese tour of Kansas City: Here are the best shops, markets and restaurants to try

This story was first published in KCUR's Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday .

Like beer and penicillin, cheese was probably an accidental discovery. Honed over millennia, the ancient craft of cheesemaking has transformed into a global endeavor.

Kansas City, with ready access to both local farms and the international market, has an abundance of artisanal cheese options to try.

(Sadly, the evocatively named “Cheese caves” in Springfield, Missouri, are more government warehouse than mythological cheese cavern, and not open for the public to tour.)

Whether you are a seasoned cheese hound or just want to branch out from the pre-sliced processed stuff, this culinary Adventure will lead the whey to some excellent fromage.

Cheesemongers: Where to find gourmet cheese

Libby Hanssen The Better Cheddar has been Kansas City foodies’ go-to since 1983, featuring everything you need, cheese-wise, as well a variety of accoutrements and imported foods.

While your average grocery store cheese selection has expanded magnificently over the last few decades, it’s a thrill to visit a specialty shop.

If you’re having a hard time deciding (the central cases boast around 200 different varieties, sourced from all around the world, and described on charming hand-drawn signs) ask for a sample. There are two locations: Country Club Plaza and Prairie Village Shops.

Many cultures use cultured cheese as a practical way to preserve milk from their herd animals: not just cows, sheep, and goats, but also as llama, yak, and reindeer. Find international cheese flavors at shops in City Market (like Carollo’s Grocery & Deli or Taste of Brazil’s gluten free cheese bread), El Mercado Fresco locations around town, and the Mediterranean Market in Westport, to name a few.

You can also find a wide selection at Kansas City’s local butcher shops, where it’s easy to pair with some nice meat. Or at chain stores such as Hen House, Whole Foods Market (which hosts cheese tastings weekly and 12 Days of Cheese during the holidays), and Trader Joe’s (which also sells a “Cheese Adventure” tote bag).

Farms and dairies

Green Dirt Farms Green Dirt Farms, in Weston, Missouri, makes award-winning sheep milk cheeses — including their Prairie Tomme, which won a silver medal at the World Cheese Awards in Bern, Switzerland.

Getting cheese straight from the source and getting to know the makers (or even the animals!) is a great way to enhance your understanding of the variety and skill in cheesemaking.

Green Dirt Farm, in Weston, Missouri, started in 2002 and is owned by former doctor Sarah Hoffman and her daughter Eliza. They started selling their sheep milk cheeses in 2008, and in 2021 was named one of the top 50 cheese makers in the United States. This November, their Prairie Tomme won a silver medal at the World Cheese Awards in Bern, Switzerland, competing against more than 5,000 participants from around the world.

Green Dirt Farm’s creamery offers tours and tastings and you can also visit their cafe, serving their cheeses in charcuterie boards, sandwiches, and other goodies. In 2024, they brought that artisanal spirit to fine dining, opening Green Dirt on Oak in Kansas City’s Crossroads Arts District. The roof patio looks out on the downtown skyline, and is a great spot for an after work glass of wine and cheese tray.

Shatto Milk Company runs a dairy just north of Kansas City. Based at the 100-year-old family farm, they’ve provided quality milk for the community for over eight decades. You can find their cheese curds in four different flavors in local grocery stores, or shop at the farmstead, which also hosts tours and events.

Hemmes Brothers Creamery is also family run in Sweet Springs, Missouri. They sell products across Missouri (including at The Better Cheddar), and make curds, quark (a German-style of spreadable cheese), cheddar and aged cheddar.

Another great source for local, artisanal cheeses are area farmers’ markets. Explore Kansas City's local farmers' markets with this KCUR Adventure!

Fondue, dips and soft cheeses

Angela Pham / Unsplash Fondue – invented in Switzerland – is a derivative of the French word “to melt.” In our eyes, a pot of melted cheese and chunks of bread, sausages, and veggies make for a near perfect meal.

Andre’s Confiserie Suisse, south of the Country Club Plaza, has been a haven for all things Swiss in Kansas City for 70 years. Periodically, they host fondue nights (which quickly sell out), but they sell their fondue cheese mix (made with Gruyère and Emmentaler Swiss Alpine cheeses) in the shop year round.

In the Plaza, there is a location for national chain The Melting Pot, which serves a variety of different fondue styles, both savory and sweet.

A few other melty cheese recommendations: The white cheddar fondue at Grand Street Cafe, served with house made soft pretzels and apple slices; the house made ricotta with grilled rosemary bread at Extra Virgin, the Croque Monsieur (the elegant French style grilled cheese) at Aixois, and brei en croȗte (bried baked in a puff pastry with compote) for le hors d'oeuvre at La Fou Frog.

If you’re a fan of raclette, keep an eye out for events at places like Westport Cafe, to enjoy this dramatic cheese that is slowly melted over flame, then scraped onto a plate or sandwich. (Sometimes winter markets will have raclette stands, though I’ve yet to find one in Kansas City.)

Fresh mozzarella is another squishy favorite. During tomato season (starting April 15), visit Jasper’s Restaurant to see “The Mozzarella Theatre,” where owner Jasper Mirabile or his nephew Jasper III make the cheese for the caprese salad right before your eyes.

Cheese board 101

Mozzarella Madam KC Mozzarella Madam KC (AKA Kami Rella) leads cheese pulling demonstrations and workshops. She's one of a few locals offering cheese making classes and demonstrations around the region.

Welcome at practically any occasion, a cheese board elevates even a casual get together into a schmoozy event.

A good cheese board welcomes exploration. Depending on the size of your crowd, three to five cheese options is plenty. You can portion the cheese yourself or leave that to your guests with a knife or slicer.

Then it’s all about the pairings. You can add fruits, both fresh and dried (grapes, apples slices, cranberries, figs, and apricots work well), nuts, chocolates, crackers, pita chips, jams, olives, or pickles. You’re only limited by your imagination, and the size of your tray. Consider seasonality, too, to find the finest quality.

Intimidated by choice? Consider taking a class to hone your skill, like with More Cheese Please KC, or order a cheese board from sources like French Market, Cheese the Day KC, or Graze & Gather KC.

The nice thing about cheese is that, if you are considerate of your selections, even those who are lactose sensitive or intolerant can enjoy some hard, aged cheeses or an aged goat cheese.

And if you’re keen to see how the magic happens, consider taking a cheese making class.

Mozzarella Madam KC (AKA Kami Rella) leads cheese pulling demonstrations and workshops.

The Harveyville Project, in Harveyville, Kansas, hosts Cheese School, a cheese making intensive offered every other year. It’s a four day workshop learning multiple cheese techniques. Sign up on the mailing list to find out when the next session will be available. (They’re currently undergoing renovations and not offering workshops at this time.)