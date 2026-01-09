New Sporting Kansas City head coach Raphael Wicky shares his plans for the team

Raphael Wicky was announced earlier this week as the next head coach of Sporting Kansas City. He has previously coached teams like BSC Young Boys in Switzerland and the Chicago Fire of Major League Soccer.

He told KCUR's Up To Date that it was immediately clear that Sporting KC was a fit as soon as he started learning more about the organization.

"For me, it was very important that when we started talking, that I felt that there was a human connection with the people from the club, with the ownership, with (Sporting KC president of soccer operations and general manager) David Lee obviously, that we were aligned in culture, in leadership and the way we want to play," he told KCUR.

"I felt that instantly after my first meeting. Obviously I knew a little bit about the club, and Sporting Kansas City is a big club with a big history in the MLS who has almost always competed with the best."

Sporting KC came dead last in the MLS western conference last year. Long-time head coach Peter Vermes was fired midseason as a result of the team's struggles.

Wicky says during his time leading the club, he will work to implement a "we before me" mentality among its players and coaches.

"I want to give everything I can to the team, to the club, to the fans. My goal is to bring into this building everyday the best version of myself so that as a team we can grow and get better, so that the individuals as well can grow and develop. That is what I want to do and what I believe in," he said. "If I do that, and every player does that and brings the best version of themselves every day and every staff member, then we probably have better chances to succeed, be successful, and start winning and competing for playoffs and competing for trophies."

Sporting's season starts on February 21 against San Jose, and their first home game will be against Columbus on February 28.

