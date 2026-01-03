Kansas City scores a pro softball team, the KC Diamonds, who will start playing this summer

As uncertainty swirls over the future of core Kansas City sports franchises, a new professional softball team is headed to the region — and it’s already announced plans to hit the field on the Kansas side of the state line.

The KC Diamonds announced on Tuesday plans to launch its inaugural 39-game softball season in 2026 from Legends Field, home of the Kansas City Monarchs, a professional baseball team in the American Association, an MLB Partner League.

The new softball team’s home opener is set for June 17 at the complex in Kansas City, Kansas. Tickets for the season go on sale Feb. 1.

“This is a defining moment for softball in Kansas City,” said Jeremy McDowell, general manager of the KC Diamonds. “The KC Diamonds represent opportunity, visibility, and growth for professional women’s sports. Kansas City has already proven it shows up for softball, and now it has a team to call its own.”

The KC Diamonds are a nonprofit organization led by a volunteer board, intentionally structured to keep the focus on community, access, and long-term sustainability, McDowell said. The organization is committed to building a model that prioritizes athlete opportunity and meaningful impact beyond the field.

Fans can expect game-day experiences that include youth engagement, player access, and community-driven programming throughout the season.

Courtesy photo Softball players hit the field at Legends Field in a promotional video from the KC Diamonds.

The Kansas City team will compete in the Professional Softball League, a newly announced national league created to elevate elite women’s softball, expand professional opportunities for athletes, and build sustainable franchises in softball-driven markets.

The league’s seven inaugural teams include the Atlanta Smoke (Atlanta), Chattanooga Chill (Chattanooga, Tennessee), Florida Breeze (Tampa Bay, Florida), Florida Heat (Viera, Florida), Florida Vibe (Bradenton, Florida), KC Diamonds (Kansas City), and New York Rise (New York). Each team will carry a roster of 20 professional athletes.

As part of the launch, the KC Diamonds announced the signing of its first two professional athletes, establishing the foundation of the franchise’s inaugural roster:

Leah Boggs : A four-year starter and team captain at the University of Virginia, Boggs is recognized as one of the nation’s top defensive catchers. She led the ACC in runners caught stealing, earned NFCA All-Region First Team and UVA Defensive Player of the Year honors, and has competed professionally with the Chattanooga Steam, New York Rise, and Florida Vibe before joining the KC Diamonds in 2026.

: A four-year starter and team captain at the University of Virginia, Boggs is recognized as one of the nation’s top defensive catchers. She led the ACC in runners caught stealing, earned NFCA All-Region First Team and UVA Defensive Player of the Year honors, and has competed professionally with the Chattanooga Steam, New York Rise, and Florida Vibe before joining the KC Diamonds in 2026. Savanah Henley: A proven collegiate and international pitcher, Henley recorded 277.1 career innings and 249 strikeouts at the University of Virginia, including a strong return in 2024–2025 with a 2.80 ERA. Professionally, she went 13–0 with a 0.10 ERA for the Bonn Capitals, earning Pitcher of the Year honors, and will compete in the Mexican Softball League before joining the KC Diamonds.

Additional roster announcements will be made in the coming months, McDowell said.

Courtesy photo A softball player is shown at Legends Field in a promotional video from the KC Diamonds.

The Professional Softball League’s inaugural season will be broadcast exclusively on the All Women’s Sports Network (AWSN). League coverage will be featured on major global platforms including Amazon Prime, Pluto TV, and DirecTV, significantly expanding access and visibility for professional women’s softball.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for organizations and individuals who believe in investing in women’s sports, leadership development, and community-driven growth, McDowell said, noting the KC Diamonds look forward to building strong partnerships that support the athletes, the game, and the Kansas City community.

The launch of the KC Diamonds builds on Kansas City’s recent success hosting national softball events, including the KC Pro Softball Series and the Top Gun Invitational, and reflects growing momentum behind women’s professional sports across the country, the team said.

This piece was originally published in Startland News, a fellow member of the Kansas City Media Collective.