Up To Date

Affordable Care Act premium spikes force Kansas City business owners to change plans

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published January 15, 2026 at 9:10 AM CST
A woman seated left, gestures with her right hand while talking at a microphone studio while another woman listens.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Kerri VanMeveren, left, the CEO and founder of Amazing Traditions talks on KCUR's Up To Date while Tepring Crocker, the co-owner and partner at Netmud, listens on Jan. 14, 2026.

Small business owners make up many of the millions of people who are facing higher premiums for health care, after Congress allowed COVID-era enhanced subsidies for the Affordable Care Act to lapse. Because of the higher prices, two Kansas City-area business owners say they’ve had to adjust their business strategies.

Last year, a fight over Affordable Care Act enhanced subsidies — and the threat of health care costs spiking — resulted in the longest government shutdown in American history. After 43 days, the government reopened without a deal.

And when the subsidies expired at the end of the 2025, premiums for millions of Americans significantly increased, creating a financial strain for some families and small business owners.

Kerri VanMeveren, founder and CEO of Amazing Traditions in Belton, Missouri, said the Affordable Care Act was a lifeline when she first enrolled. It allowed her to leave corporate America to start her own business knowing she’d have an accessible health care policy.

VanMeveren said her premiums tripled in the new year.

“The plan that I had last year was not available,” VanMeveren said. “I had to choose a plan that had much higher deductibles, much higher out of pocket, higher co-pays. And so for me, it's become a risk policy, not a health care policy.”

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, about one-half of adult individual marketplace enrollees are small business owners or small business employees, or they're self employed.

VanMeveren said she’s losing out on potential employees who can’t accept job offers because they need insurance coverage — which at this rate, she can’t provide.

The marketplace saw an estimated 800,000 fewer enrollments this year. Higher premiums are causing some people to drop coverage, while others are opting not to sign up.

Tepring Crocker, co-owner of Mudnet in Overland Park, Kansas, was planning to buy a new car this year and beginning to plan for retirement. Then the premiums for her family increased by roughly $1,000 per month.

“We've had to adjust our business a fair amount,” Crocker said.

Crocker said she had to raise rates at her web design company and bring on another developer.

“It's put us in the position of having to ramp up our business when we were kind of hoping to glide into retirement in the next five to 10 years,” Crocker said.

Crocker said she’s disappointed in Congress, and disagrees with some of the spending allocations in the president’s spending bill.

“If we can afford to subsidize private jets for billion-dollar profitable companies, then we as a nation can afford to subsidize essential health care for 5 million small business owners who create jobs, support their families, live and spend in their local economies,” Crocker said.

health care, Affordable Care Act, Obamacare, Kansas City small businesses, Local Business
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
