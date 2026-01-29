© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

This former Kansas City reporter is now covering immigration enforcement in Minneapolis

By Steve Kraske,
Ellen Beshuk
Published January 29, 2026 at 4:00 PM CST
Demonstrators hold signs during a rally against federal immigration enforcement on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Julia Demaree Nikhinson
/
AP
Demonstrators hold signs during a rally against federal immigration enforcement on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Minneapolis.

Now based at the Minnesota Star Tribune, Allison Kite describes the demands of covering immigration enforcement activity while being encouraged by her community’s response.

Allison Kite, a former reporter in the Kansas City area, now works in Minneapolis at the Minnesota Star Tribune. As immigration enforcement activity continues in the area, she said she is impressed by how the community is helping each other and her newsroom’s ability to respond quickly.

She said her days vary as daily life carries on amid the tension created by news of violence involving federal officers in her city.

“It feels like I've got to be doing something and getting the news out at every hour of the day. So I'm pretty wiped,” Kite told KCUR’s Up to Date. “Just trying to meet the moment is probably something that is wreaking havoc on my nervous system that I have not discovered the full extent of yet.”

While support for immigration operations continues from some online, Kite said, more people are voicing opposition to the federal government’s conduct in enforcing immigration laws.

  • Allison Kite, news and political reporter for The Minnesota Star Tribune 
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Ellen Beshuk
Ellen Beshuk is the 2025-2026 intern for Up To Date. Email her at ebeshuk@kcur.org
See stories by Ellen Beshuk
