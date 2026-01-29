This former Kansas City reporter is now covering immigration enforcement in Minneapolis

Allison Kite, a former reporter in the Kansas City area, now works in Minneapolis at the Minnesota Star Tribune. As immigration enforcement activity continues in the area, she said she is impressed by how the community is helping each other and her newsroom’s ability to respond quickly.

She said her days vary as daily life carries on amid the tension created by news of violence involving federal officers in her city.

“It feels like I've got to be doing something and getting the news out at every hour of the day. So I'm pretty wiped,” Kite told KCUR’s Up to Date. “Just trying to meet the moment is probably something that is wreaking havoc on my nervous system that I have not discovered the full extent of yet.”

While support for immigration operations continues from some online, Kite said, more people are voicing opposition to the federal government’s conduct in enforcing immigration laws.