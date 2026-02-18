© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Kansas City's midtown Costco may become a Business Center, and shoppers already say 'it sucks'

By Steve Kraske,
Zach WilsonHalle Jackson
Published February 18, 2026 at 4:00 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Big changes could be coming for the Costco in Midtown Kansas City.
Steve Kraske
/
KCUR
Big changes could be coming for the Costco in Midtown Kansas City.

Employees at the Costco store on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City have spoken openly about the wholesale store’s future plans to change into a Costco Business Center, though the company itself has neither confirmed nor denied this information. KCUR’s Up To Date spoke with several shoppers to get their reactions.

Employees at the Costco in midtown Kansas City have been told the big-box store will be transitioning from a consumer-focused retailer to a Business Center later this year.

Costco has not responded to KCUR’s request for comment, and has not confirmed or denied the changes.

The move would likely eliminate many of the services and products provided by a standard Costco, including its food court, pharmacy, bakery, tire service, clothing sales and much more.

The store would instead focus on products that are tailored toward business owners instead of the general population.

Since rumors began swirling about the changes coming to the midtown Costco, it has become the talk of the town around Kansas City on social media.

KCUR’s Up To Date visited the Costco on Tuesday morning to speak with several shoppers to get their reactions.

“For years, decades probably, we’ve relied on this place for groceries and just the general stuff that you rely on Costco for,” one shopper, Christine, told KCUR. “It seems like it is always busy and it is a huge part of the community. I don’t know why you would alter that model.”

The vast majority of the shoppers KCUR spoke with were already aware of Costco’s plans. And they uniformly opposed the changes.

“I am not a business, I am one girl. So, I wish that it would stay exactly how it is right now. No more food court, no more optical. This is one mile away from my house. This is where I get my glasses and contacts,” Emma told KCUR.

“I think that especially in Midtown, we’re essentially in a shop/food desert. So, to take away one of the very few items we already have, places where we can go to get things, there’s not a Target within a 15 minute radius from my house, so it sucks. They’re taking away things that residents use all the time.”

  • Frank Morris, KCUR national correspondent
  • Several Costco shoppers
Tags
Up To Date PodcastCostcoKansas City Missouri (KCMO)Midtownbusiness
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR