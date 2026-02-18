Kansas City's midtown Costco may become a Business Center, and shoppers already say 'it sucks'

Employees at the Costco in midtown Kansas City have been told the big-box store will be transitioning from a consumer-focused retailer to a Business Center later this year.

Costco has not responded to KCUR’s request for comment, and has not confirmed or denied the changes.

The move would likely eliminate many of the services and products provided by a standard Costco, including its food court, pharmacy, bakery, tire service, clothing sales and much more.

The store would instead focus on products that are tailored toward business owners instead of the general population.

Since rumors began swirling about the changes coming to the midtown Costco, it has become the talk of the town around Kansas City on social media.

KCUR’s Up To Date visited the Costco on Tuesday morning to speak with several shoppers to get their reactions.

“For years, decades probably, we’ve relied on this place for groceries and just the general stuff that you rely on Costco for,” one shopper, Christine, told KCUR. “It seems like it is always busy and it is a huge part of the community. I don’t know why you would alter that model.”

The vast majority of the shoppers KCUR spoke with were already aware of Costco’s plans. And they uniformly opposed the changes.

“I am not a business, I am one girl. So, I wish that it would stay exactly how it is right now. No more food court, no more optical. This is one mile away from my house. This is where I get my glasses and contacts,” Emma told KCUR.

“I think that especially in Midtown, we’re essentially in a shop/food desert. So, to take away one of the very few items we already have, places where we can go to get things, there’s not a Target within a 15 minute radius from my house, so it sucks. They’re taking away things that residents use all the time.”