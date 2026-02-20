© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

One man shares how Kansas City’s violence prevention program was ‘life changing’

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published February 20, 2026 at 4:00 AM CST
Three people seated at a table pose for a photo. On the table are headphones and piece of paper.
Jazzlyn Johnson
/
Jackson County Prosecutors Office
SAVE KC, Kansas City's violence prevention program, is helping reduce violent crime. Adrian Lewis, L.T., and Molly Manske share how the program and messaging work.

Violent crime is down in Kansas City, and leaders point to the success of SAVE KC, a focused deterrence program that helps support people at-risk or associated with violence change the trajectory of their life.

SAVE KC is a focused deterrence program in Kansas City that identifies at-risk people involved in or affiliated with violent crime, and offers them a wide range of social services to help stabilize their lives.

L.T., who’s being identified by his initials as a safety precaution, said he was formerly incarcerated and fell back into old criminal habits when he was released. He was identified by law enforcement as at-risk and invited to a SAVE KC call-in meeting.

The call-in brings together community stakeholders, including the police, county prosecutor, people affected by gun violence, those with a criminal past, and social services providers.

“It wasn’t really a threat,” L.T. said of the meeting. “It was more of… we know what you’re doing. What are you going to do about it?”

L.T. remembers hearing from one mother about the impact gun violence had on her life.

“Her voice was cracking … it was sad,” he said. “I don’t want my momma to be up there saying this, speaking to other kids. That’s what I looked at it as.”

Through SAVE KC, L.T. received help with schooling, completing an apprenticeship, getting a job and clearing his warrants.

“I mean, just those little things right there is life changing from where I just came from,” he said.

Now L.T. is on the other side of the call-ins as a “credible messenger,” sharing his backstory and how the support changed his life.

SAVE KC reports that group-related homicides involving people identified by the KCPD as victims or suspects decreased 40% from 2024 to 2025. And non-fatal shootings among that group fell 62%.

  • L.T., credible messenger, SAVE KC
  • Adrian Lewis, client support specialists, SAVE KC
  • Molly Manske, project director, SAVE KC
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
