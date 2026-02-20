One man shares how Kansas City’s violence prevention program was ‘life changing’

SAVE KC is a focused deterrence program in Kansas City that identifies at-risk people involved in or affiliated with violent crime, and offers them a wide range of social services to help stabilize their lives.

L.T., who’s being identified by his initials as a safety precaution, said he was formerly incarcerated and fell back into old criminal habits when he was released. He was identified by law enforcement as at-risk and invited to a SAVE KC call-in meeting.

The call-in brings together community stakeholders, including the police, county prosecutor, people affected by gun violence, those with a criminal past, and social services providers.

“It wasn’t really a threat,” L.T. said of the meeting. “It was more of… we know what you’re doing. What are you going to do about it?”

L.T. remembers hearing from one mother about the impact gun violence had on her life.

“Her voice was cracking … it was sad,” he said. “I don’t want my momma to be up there saying this, speaking to other kids. That’s what I looked at it as.”

Through SAVE KC, L.T. received help with schooling, completing an apprenticeship, getting a job and clearing his warrants.

“I mean, just those little things right there is life changing from where I just came from,” he said.

Now L.T. is on the other side of the call-ins as a “credible messenger,” sharing his backstory and how the support changed his life.

SAVE KC reports that group-related homicides involving people identified by the KCPD as victims or suspects decreased 40% from 2024 to 2025. And non-fatal shootings among that group fell 62%.

