© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Protest is central to the United States. A Kansas City author explores 500 years of resistance

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published February 21, 2026 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Thousands of protesters marched through Kansas City's Country Club Plaza, to mark the second "No Kings" day Saturday October 18, 2025. Throughout the day, crowds gathered across the metro joining a wave of demonstrations against the Trump administration.
Julie Denesha
/
KCUR 89.3
Thousands of protesters marched through Kansas City's Country Club Plaza, to mark the second "No Kings" day on Saturday October 18, 2025.

CUNY constitutional law professor Gloria J. Browne-Marshall, a Kansas City native, will return to her hometown next month for a Rainy Day Books event about her new book “A Protest History of the United States.”

From abolitionists to suffragists and centuries of anti-war efforts, the United States is arguably a country founded by and built on top of protest.

In her recent book “A Protest History of the United States,” CUNY professor Gloria J. Browne-Marshall highlights 500 years of resistance movements in the U.S., starting long before independence up to the present day.

“Protesting has been crucial to this country's development since before the country was even established, and it continues to be so,” Browne-Marshall told KCUR’s Up To Date. “We are a country built on protests. The Declaration of Independence is a protest document.”

Browne-Marshall, a Kansas City native, is returning for an event in March at Rainy Day Books. She believes that protesting is essentially an “investment” in the future of the country.

“(We have) the rights we have today (because) the power of protest gave us those rights. They were on paper, but to make them a reality, we needed the power of protest. It's an investment in the future generations," she said.

"The reason why you and I are able to do what we're doing right now is because our ancestors and generations before them fought for these rights. We have to do the same thing for the future. We have to invest in people who will never know our names.”

  • Gloria J. Browne-Marshall, professor and activist, author of "A Protest History of the United States"

Event: Gloria J. Browne-Marshall, "A Protest History of the United States," 7 p.m., Thursday, March 5 at Rainy Day Books, 2706 W 53rd St, Fairway, Kansas 66205. Tickets are available on the Rainy Day Books website.

Tags
Up To Date Podcastprotestshistorycivil rightsActivismBooks
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR