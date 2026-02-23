© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City Royals are back in Spring Training. What are their playoff chances this season?

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published February 23, 2026 at 4:00 PM CST
Bobby Witt Jr. signs autographs before a spring training baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, in Surprise, Ariz.

It might be too chilly for baseball here in Kansas City, but down in Arizona, the Kansas City Royals are already playing Spring Training games in preparation for the 2026 season. We'll talk about the team's biggest storylines after last year postseason miss.

After several months away, Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals are back in action as Spring Training gets underway in Surprise, Arizona.

Last season, the team finished with an 82-80 record and missed the playoffs, after making the postseason in 2024 for the first time in nine years.

Heading into the new season, many fans believe that the team has improved with the offseason additions of players like outfielder Isaac Collins and reliever Matt Strahm.

MLB.com Royals beat reporter Anne Rogers told KCUR's Up To Date on Monday that she thinks the Royals could still be in the mix come October.

"I think they have a great chance of making the playoffs. They're certainly after the division. Y'know the American League Central is kind of wide open, I think I would go with the (Detroit) Tigers for the division just because of their pitching," Rogers said. "But, I think the Royals, they could make a run, absolutely."

The team will spend another month playing exhibition games in Arizona before beginning its regular season season on the road against the Atlanta Braves on March 27.

