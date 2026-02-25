© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Why Kansas City Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II didn’t boycott Trump’s State of the Union

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published February 25, 2026 at 4:14 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
A man sitting inside a radio studio sits behind a microphone. He is talking and gesturing with both hands.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Fifth District Congressman Emanuel Cleaver talks on KCUR's Up To Date on Oct. 23, 2025 with 4th District Congressman Mark Alford.

Dozens of U.S. House and Senate members boycotted President Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday. But both Cleaver and Rep. Sharice Davids, Democrats who represent the Kansas City metro, attended.

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II, a Democrat representing Kansas City in Congress, “couldn’t believe” some of the comments President Donald Trump made in his State of the Union address Tuesday night.

“It was an attack after attack after attack, including an attack on the Supreme Court,” Cleaver said.

During the longest State of the Union address in U.S. history, Trump praised his own policies on the economy, immigration and more. He repeatedly shamed Democrats for not backing his priorities, often creating visual separation between the two parties by asking members to stand in support of certain policies.

Overall, Cleaver gave Trump’s speech a “C” grade, calling him the “divider in chief.” He criticized many of Trump’s comments, but said he felt it was important to attend.

Dozens of Democratic senators and House members boycotted the address.

“I refuse to boycott because I think a part of my job is to be there. I was hired by the voters to do my job and my job to be there,” Cleaver told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Rep. Sharice Davids, who represents Kansas’ 3rd District as a Democrat, also attended the speech.

On Up To Date, Cleaver also discussed many of the speech’s other topics, including tariffs, immigration and more.

  • U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II, Democrat representing Kansas City
Tags
Up To Date PodcastEmanuel Cleaver IIDonald TrumpCongresspolitics
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
We're in this together, Kansas City
KCUR is here for Kansas City, because Kansas City is here for KCUR.

Your support makes KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling that connects our community. You can make sure the future of local journalism is strong.
Defend KCUR