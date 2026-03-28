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Up To Date

Kansas City native Bridget Howard makes history on the Royals broadcast team

By Brian Ellison,
Zach Wilson
Published March 28, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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Bridget Howard is the newest member of the Royals television broadcast team.
Kansas City Royals
Bridget Howard is the newest member of the Royals television broadcast team.

This season, Kansas City Royals fans will see a new face on the team's television broadcasts: Bridget Howard. The Kansas City native will be the first woman to be a regular part of Royals broadcasts. She joined KCUR's Up To Date to talk about her new role and what to look for in the 2026 season.

The season is now underway for the Kansas City Royals, as the team begins a three-game series in Atlanta against the Braves.

When the team plays its first game of the year at Kauffman Stadium on Monday, fans watching on TV will notice a new team member on the Royals television broadcast.

Bridget Howard, a Kansas City native and Kansas State University alum, is now working as a host and sideline reporter for the Royals, primarily at home games. In her new role, she will be the first woman to be a regular part of Royals broadcasts.

During the course of her career, Howard has worked as a sideline reporter for college football and college basketball games, and has even called play-by-play for National Women's Soccer League matches.

Howard's father, David, played several seasons for the Royals before she was born, and later worked for the Boston Red Sox. As a result, Howard says baseball is "second nature" for her.

"I think for me, I grew up in baseball. I grew up going to spring training for the first 16 years of my life," Howard told Up To Date.

"I think that's what I'm most excited about: to be at the ballpark every single day. And, I love telling stories. You know, that's a huge part of what I do, and so being able to merge the two things that I love most is going to be really special for me."

  • Bridget Howard, Royals television broadcaster
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Up To Date PodcastRoyalssportsMLBKansas City Royals
Brian Ellison
As a host and senior news analyst at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on socials @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
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