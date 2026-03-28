Kansas City native Bridget Howard makes history on the Royals broadcast team
This season, Kansas City Royals fans will see a new face on the team's television broadcasts: Bridget Howard. The Kansas City native will be the first woman to be a regular part of Royals broadcasts. She joined KCUR's Up To Date to talk about her new role and what to look for in the 2026 season.
The season is now underway for the Kansas City Royals, as the team begins a three-game series in Atlanta against the Braves.
When the team plays its first game of the year at Kauffman Stadium on Monday, fans watching on TV will notice a new team member on the Royals television broadcast.
Bridget Howard, a Kansas City native and Kansas State University alum, is now working as a host and sideline reporter for the Royals, primarily at home games. In her new role, she will be the first woman to be a regular part of Royals broadcasts.
During the course of her career, Howard has worked as a sideline reporter for college football and college basketball games, and has even called play-by-play for National Women's Soccer League matches.
Howard's father, David, played several seasons for the Royals before she was born, and later worked for the Boston Red Sox. As a result, Howard says baseball is "second nature" for her.
"I think for me, I grew up in baseball. I grew up going to spring training for the first 16 years of my life," Howard told Up To Date.
"I think that's what I'm most excited about: to be at the ballpark every single day. And, I love telling stories. You know, that's a huge part of what I do, and so being able to merge the two things that I love most is going to be really special for me."
- Bridget Howard, Royals television broadcaster