Kansas City native Bridget Howard makes history on the Royals broadcast team

The season is now underway for the Kansas City Royals, as the team begins a three-game series in Atlanta against the Braves.

When the team plays its first game of the year at Kauffman Stadium on Monday, fans watching on TV will notice a new team member on the Royals television broadcast.

Bridget Howard, a Kansas City native and Kansas State University alum, is now working as a host and sideline reporter for the Royals, primarily at home games. In her new role, she will be the first woman to be a regular part of Royals broadcasts.

During the course of her career, Howard has worked as a sideline reporter for college football and college basketball games, and has even called play-by-play for National Women's Soccer League matches.

Howard's father, David, played several seasons for the Royals before she was born, and later worked for the Boston Red Sox. As a result, Howard says baseball is "second nature" for her.

"I think for me, I grew up in baseball. I grew up going to spring training for the first 16 years of my life," Howard told Up To Date.

"I think that's what I'm most excited about: to be at the ballpark every single day. And, I love telling stories. You know, that's a huge part of what I do, and so being able to merge the two things that I love most is going to be really special for me."

