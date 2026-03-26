What will happen to the Chiefs and Royals stadiums when they leave? Jackson County is making a plan

The Kansas City Chiefs are moving to Kansas . The Royals are committed to leaving Kauffman Stadium.

Neither team intends to play at the Truman Sports Complex after their stadium leases expire in 2031. What happens to the area after that?

Jackson County is making a plan. County Executive Phil LeVota announced Thursday the creation of a task force to envision the future of the district.

“As we look ahead and recognize that neither team will remain at the sports complex in a few years, it is my responsibility to make sure that the 400 acres of prime county-owned land is not going to sit idle,” LeVota said.

The task force will be made up of 10 to 15 “business leaders, developers and community stakeholders” who will convene mid-April. The full list of individuals isn’t confirmed yet, but once it is, the group will have 90 days to develop recommendations for the future of the sports complex.

LeVota’s vision is a district that is active year-round, with opportunities for small businesses and local investment that will grow the region’s economy. It could include renovating the existing stadiums for new purposes, or tearing them down completely.

“The easy process is to just sign up a data center, make the county a bunch of money and call it a day. But I want Jackson County to think bigger,” LeVota said. “I want that area to be a vibrant, economically driven space that contributes to the financial engine of the region and for the benefit of Jackson County residents for years to come.”

The county released renderings that show potential jumping-off points for the sports complex’s future. Shopping, tennis courts, an amphitheater and more take the place of parking lots. One rendering even shows Arrowhead Stadium renamed and redeveloped into “Arrowhead Downs,” a horse racing facility.

Jackson County A rendering shows Arrowhead Stadium redeveloped into "Arrowhead Downs," a facility for horse racing. It's one idea that Jackson County is throwing out ahead of a task force convening to discuss the future of the Truman Sports Complex.

The task force will also consider how redevelopment of the Truman Sports Complex could expand to include neighborhoods west of the stadiums.

“This area has seen underinvestment for a long time,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said. “Not here to be retrospective as to how it happened, but we're making sure the Blue Valley industrial area, the Leeds area, the stadiums area themselves, have opportunity for real long-term growth for our entire region.”

Manny Abarca, chair of the Jackson County Legislature, said he didn’t know about the redevelopment task force until Thursday, and said he’s excited to talk more with LeVota about the future of the area.

“It’s a powerful opportunity, but again, how we get there is important. I think taxpayers are very curious about the funding mechanisms here,” Abarca said.

After the task force’s work is complete, the county will hire an independent consultant to build out the framework for how to redevelop the area. A master redevelopment commission will then be appointed “to ensure long-term oversight and continuity” over five years, LeVota said.

The redevelopment process will include community input, LeVota said.

“This is about getting it right, and I'm not going to let decisions like this be driven by short-term pressure,” he said. “They must be driven by long-term value for the people of Jackson County. That's my responsibility, and I take that seriously.”