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Up To Date

Kansas City, Kansas, developer is turning vacant lots into affordable homes

By Brian Ellison,
Ellen Beshuk
Published March 29, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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A sign is posted for a new home for sale
Matt Rourke
/
AP
Fran Sutton moved from selling houses to being the one that gets them built.

Fran Sutton is reshaping Wyandotte County’s housing landscape by turning vacant lots — purchased from the land bank — into affordable homes that cater to a variety of needs.

As a real estate broker, Fran Sutton has seen family after family be priced out buying a home. This experience motivated her to take action and provide affordable places to live in her community.

By applying for one of the over 4,000 land bank lots in Wyandotte County, Sutton is turning unused plots into homes with affordability in mind. The houses she builds are modular, with pre-assembled housing units installed on top of a foundation.

“I talked to so many moms and dads, as well as new buyers entering the marketplace. They just can't afford it,” Sutton told KCUR’s Up to Date. “We're spending so much money on rent that we can't put any money aside for a down payment.”

Sutton is offering a variety of homes, some with unfinished basements, and others with separate entrances so rooms can easily be rented out. Sutton said she hopes building these homes will be a gateway for an entire community to develop around them.

Her efforts were recently noticed by the Kansas City, Kansas Chamber of Commerce, which named Sutton their Female Leader of the Year.

Tags
Up To Date affordable housingdevelopmentKansas City Kansas (KCK)Wyandotte Countyhousing markethousing shortageLand Back movement
Brian Ellison
As a host and senior news analyst at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on socials @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Ellen Beshuk
Ellen Beshuk is the 2025-2026 intern for Up To Date. Email her at ebeshuk@kcur.org
See stories by Ellen Beshuk
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