Kansas City, Kansas, developer is turning vacant lots into affordable homes

As a real estate broker, Fran Sutton has seen family after family be priced out buying a home. This experience motivated her to take action and provide affordable places to live in her community.

By applying for one of the over 4,000 land bank lots in Wyandotte County , Sutton is turning unused plots into homes with affordability in mind. The houses she builds are modular, with pre-assembled housing units installed on top of a foundation.

“I talked to so many moms and dads, as well as new buyers entering the marketplace. They just can't afford it,” Sutton told KCUR’s Up to Date. “We're spending so much money on rent that we can't put any money aside for a down payment.”

Sutton is offering a variety of homes, some with unfinished basements, and others with separate entrances so rooms can easily be rented out. Sutton said she hopes building these homes will be a gateway for an entire community to develop around them.

Her efforts were recently noticed by the Kansas City, Kansas Chamber of Commerce, which named Sutton their Female Leader of the Year.