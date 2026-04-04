Book recs: Kansas City librarians and booksellers share what to read this spring

Business is good for independent bookstores right now, says Lucy Kull, owner of The Gilded Page bookstore in the Northland. To her, it feels like people are reading more than they used to.

Is it a form of escapism? Is it thanks to BookTok ? Kull says it could just be that there are a lot of fresh and interesting titles right now.

“It's getting a brand new hype into reading that I haven't seen since, frankly, the ‘Twilight’ era,” Kull told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Justin Dickinson, a bookseller at Rainy Day Books in Fairway, can point to one book he thinks will get a lot of buzz when it comes out next week: “Yesteryear” by Caro Claire Burke.

The book follows a “trad wife” content creator who suddenly wakes up in 1805. Now, she has to actually do the kinds of work she was playing up for social media.

“I read it about a month ago, and I haven't stopped thinking about it since,” Dickinson said. “The whole book has this intense, kind of sinister undertone.”

No matter what kind of story you’re in the mood for, Dickinson, Kull and Kansas City Public Library virtual resources librarian Diana Platt shared a variety of books they think you should pick up this spring.

Justin Dickinson’s recommendations

“Buckeye” by Patrick Ryan (historical fiction)

This sweeping epic follows two couples bound together by a secret in fictional Bonhomie, Ohio. The plot spans decades – World War II to the end of the Vietnam War – as the vibrant characters find themselves moved and changed by each other and historical events.

“Goodbye to Berlin” by Christopher Isherwood (autofiction)

Isherwood’s collection of short stories, inspired by his youth in the seedy underbelly of Berlin at the beginning of World War II, is the inspiration for the movie musical “Cabaret.” The six offerings are funny, intense, and incredibly honest. Sally Bowles’ character leaps off the page in a way I’ve never experienced before.

“Yesteryear” by Caro Claire Burke (fiction, thriller)

Set to release April 7, this gritty, pulpy page turner is perfect for fans of “Gone Girl” and “Yellowface.” When a “trad wife” content creator suddenly wakes up in 1805, she’s forced to fulfill the daily duties that she pretended to do online. It’s a thrilling page-turner – but also meaty enough to really dive deep in a book club. Rainy Day Books will also host an event with Burke April 14.

“North Woods” by Daniel Mason (historical fiction)

Do you ever think about who lived in your house before you? “North Woods” is the story of a cabin in the woods of New England over three centuries. Each chapter tells the story of an occupant through narratives, letters, poems and more. It’s one of the most beautiful and unique books I have ever read, and was my favorite book of 2023.

“Breathe In, Bleed Out” by Brian McAuley (horror)

Check into this Joshua Tree yoga resort from hell! Hannah and her friends are on a spiritual retreat when the local legend of specter Weylon Barlow returns to haunt the town. As the bodies pile up, this campy and thrilling horror slasher turns into one of the most fun books I’ve read in ages.

Lucy Kull’s recommendations

“It Can’t Happen Here” by Sinclair Lewis (fiction)

First published in 1935, Lewis’ novel follows the rise of a populist demagogue who exploits fear, nationalism, and anti-elite rhetoric to win the U.S. presidency. Once in power, he systematically dismantles democratic institutions, silences the press, and creates a paramilitary force to crush dissent, all under the guise of restoring America’s greatness.

“Pink Lemonade Cake Murder” by Joanne Fluke (mystery)

Hannah’s lip-smacking pink lemonade desserts are the talk of the Tri-County Summer Solstice Celebration. But when a body turns up, things take a turn. Hannah’s mother is the prime suspect, and with her business more popular than ever, she must juggle baking and investigating this heinous crime.

“Practical Magic” by Alice Hoffman (fantasy)

The Owens women have always been blamed for things that go wrong in their town. Sisters Gillian and Sally want to make their own fate and escape the town, but something is pulling them back. This novel inspired one of the greatest witch movies of our generation. Pick it up now before the sequel to the cult-classic 1998 movie comes out in September.

“A Fate Inked in Blood” by Danielle L. Jensen (romantasy)

Freya is blessed by the gods. As a shield maiden that can repel any attack, her power was foretold in a prophecy to unite a nation under a power-hungry king. While she battles against the jarl, she must also fight her growing desire for his son in the first book of this Norse-inspired romance fantasy duology.

“We Lived on the Horizon” by Erika Swyler (speculative science fiction)

Set in the walled, AI-run city of Bulwark, the book explores themes of class, sacrifice, and identity. It tells the story of a bio-prosthetic surgeon, Saint Enita, and her house AI, Nix, who uncover a conspiracy after a murder. The book blends mystery, romance, and political thriller elements as it critiques social structures and the relationship between humans and artificial intelligence.

Diana Platt’s recommendations

“A Walk in the Park” by Kevin Fedarko (nonfiction, travel)

Based on a true story, a writer and photographer set out to through-hike the Grand Canyon. They are deeply unprepared, leading to several near-death experiences, but the hike allows them to see the canyon in a way only a handful of people ever have. Fedarko infuses his story with the history of the canyon as well as its original inhabitants and their struggles against exploitation by the tourism industry. A real love letter to our National Parks!

“How to Solve Your Own Murder,” Kristen Perrin (mystery)

Annie Adams inherits the estate of her great aunt Frances, but she must solve the woman's murder in order to keep it. Luckily, Frances has left her a head start. As a teenager, Frances had been told by a fortune teller that she would be murdered, so she dedicated her life to researching potential suspects.

“The Magician of Tiger Castle” by Louis Sachar (fantasy)

Sachar spent decades writing beloved books for children, like “Holes” and “Sideways Stories from Wayside School.” Now, in his first book for adults, a magician who serves a long forgotten kingdom is tasked with solving the problem of a princess in love with a commoner instead of the prince she's supposed to marry. It's madcap and zany like you might expect. Millennials who grew up on his books will eat this up!

“The Bookbinder's Secret” by A.D. Bell (historical fiction)

A bookbinder's apprentice in Oxford in 1901 discovers a letter inside the binding of a book she is repairing, leading her on a quest to solve the mystery of two lovers from 50 years ago. But there are some who would rather the mystery be hidden forever.

“The Fox Wife” by Yangsze Choo (fantasy)

A detective in turn-of-the-century China must solve the murder of a courtesan as well as a fox spirit who has transformed into a human woman as she seeks the murderer of her child. Choo's writing is dreamlike, making the story feel like a fable, while also being fascinatingly descriptive with her characters and settings.