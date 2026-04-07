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Up To Date

Why the Kansas City Symphony is building a new venue in South Plaza: 'A natural evolution'

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published April 7, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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The Symphony's proposed new venue will host over 100 annual events, including popular artist acts and a few dozen Symphony performances. The building site, located near the South Plaza, will offer access to Kansas City transit and streetcar stops.
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Kansas City Symphony
The Symphony's proposed new venue will host over 100 annual events, including popular artist acts and a few dozen Symphony performances. The building site, located near the South Plaza, will offer access to Kansas City transit and streetcar stops.

At a vacant lot at 49th and Main Street, the Kansas City Symphony plans to build a venue that will seat 4,600 people. The symphony's president and CEO Danny Beckley joined KCUR's Up To Date to explain why the organization is pursuing this venue now.

The Kansas City Symphony plans to construct a venue in the South Plaza neighborhood that would hold over 100 events per year and attract touring artists from around the globe.

The symphony's leadership says that the venue, which would hold 4,600 people at 49th and Main Street, is a way to secure the symphony’s financial future. The organization has also made it clear that there are no plans to move the symphony's regular season concerts out of its current home at Helzberg Hall in the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.

The Kansas City Symphony announced it is developing plans for a new live music venue in Kansas City’s South Plaza district. Symphony leaders say the project will strengthen the Symphony's long-term future while expanding the city's ability to host national touring artists and new live music experiences.
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Speaking on KCUR's Up To Date, Symphony President and CEO Danny Beckley explained that this decision is in response to a "growing demand that we're seeing in the market for all kinds of music."

"We've diversified our offerings across the board, not only classical music but now film with live orchestra, which is a huge draw, working with popular artists of all genres. And so, we really see this as a natural evolution, a next step, for the Kansas City Symphony."

Beckley also said that he believes this will help sustain the symphony by creating a new source of revenue.

"This venue, a 4,600 capacity venue, will present music of all genres. Not only orchestral, but any popular artist you could imagine could do a show here," Beckley said. "And so, it is really a sweet spot for national touring artists, and so the people that go and buy tickets and concessions and all the other things, that creates the revenue stream that produces net revenue to sustain the symphony orchestra."

  • Danny Beckley, president and CEO of the Kansas City Symphony
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Up To Date PodcastKansas City SymphonyMusicdevelopmentCountry Club PlazaMain Street
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
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