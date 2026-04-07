Why the Kansas City Symphony is building a new venue in South Plaza: 'A natural evolution'

The Kansas City Symphony plans to construct a venue in the South Plaza neighborhood that would hold over 100 events per year and attract touring artists from around the globe.

The symphony's leadership says that the venue, which would hold 4,600 people at 49th and Main Street, is a way to secure the symphony’s financial future. The organization has also made it clear that there are no plans to move the symphony's regular season concerts out of its current home at Helzberg Hall in the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.

Speaking on KCUR's Up To Date, Symphony President and CEO Danny Beckley explained that this decision is in response to a "growing demand that we're seeing in the market for all kinds of music."

"We've diversified our offerings across the board, not only classical music but now film with live orchestra, which is a huge draw, working with popular artists of all genres. And so, we really see this as a natural evolution, a next step, for the Kansas City Symphony."

Beckley also said that he believes this will help sustain the symphony by creating a new source of revenue.

"This venue, a 4,600 capacity venue, will present music of all genres. Not only orchestral, but any popular artist you could imagine could do a show here," Beckley said. "And so, it is really a sweet spot for national touring artists, and so the people that go and buy tickets and concessions and all the other things, that creates the revenue stream that produces net revenue to sustain the symphony orchestra."

