These Prairie Village women say infertility was isolating. So they built a ‘village’ to help

Millions of women struggle to become pregnant each year, and some turn to fertility treatments like in vitro fertilization (IVF) to aid them in growing their family.

After a year of trying to conceive, Julia Harkleroad, a licensed clinical marriage and family therapist, said she was immediately ushered into IVF treatment.

Fertility treatment can strain the body physically, but for Harkleroad, the emotional and mental strain were an added challenge. However, Harkleroad said those issues were never addressed by her treatment provider.

“Mental health is not discussed at all, and so you're going through losses along the way,” Harkleroad said. “There's no one on that medical side checking in and saying, ‘How are you doing with this information?’”

“It's a very cold process,” she added.

A 2021 study shows that as many as 52% of women who experience infertility also experience depression and anxiety symptoms.

Nicole Muther, a licensed professional counselor, experienced her own physical and mental health challenges while trying to get pregnant.

Together, Harkleroad and Muther founded The Village Fertility Co. , with the goal of helping support women and their partners through infertility.

During eight weeks of classes , Muther and Harkleroad co-teach about identity beyond fertility, advocacy, communication, and other mental health and pregnancy related topics. Cohort members share their personal experiences to help others to learn about options, expectations, and to ease their feelings of isolation.

“I would say that the hardest part was the not knowing prior to actually doing IVF,” said Muther. “And that's a big part behind The Village, is preparing women for outcomes that they don't expect.”

