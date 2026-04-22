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Up To Date

These Prairie Village women say infertility was isolating. So they built a ‘village’ to help

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published April 22, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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The emotional and psychological wellbeing of patients experiencing infertility sometimes is overlooked. Two mental health care providers in Prairie Village are hoping to fill that gap.
The Village Fertility Co.
The emotional and psychological wellbeing of patients experiencing infertility sometimes is overlooked. Two mental health care providers in Prairie Village are hoping to fill that gap.

Many women struggling to get pregnant also experience depression and anxiety – often without support. After their own personal experiences, two local mental health providers founded The Village Fertility Co. to support the psychological and emotional wellbeing of women experiencing infertility.

Millions of women struggle to become pregnant each year, and some turn to fertility treatments like in vitro fertilization (IVF) to aid them in growing their family.

After a year of trying to conceive, Julia Harkleroad, a licensed clinical marriage and family therapist, said she was immediately ushered into IVF treatment.

Fertility treatment can strain the body physically, but for Harkleroad, the emotional and mental strain were an added challenge. However, Harkleroad said those issues were never addressed by her treatment provider.

“Mental health is not discussed at all, and so you're going through losses along the way,” Harkleroad said. “There's no one on that medical side checking in and saying, ‘How are you doing with this information?’”

“It's a very cold process,” she added.

A 2021 study shows that as many as 52% of women who experience infertility also experience depression and anxiety symptoms.

Nicole Muther, a licensed professional counselor, experienced her own physical and mental health challenges while trying to get pregnant.

Together, Harkleroad and Muther founded The Village Fertility Co., with the goal of helping support women and their partners through infertility.

During eight weeks of classes, Muther and Harkleroad co-teach about identity beyond fertility, advocacy, communication, and other mental health and pregnancy related topics. Cohort members share their personal experiences to help others to learn about options, expectations, and to ease their feelings of isolation.

“I would say that the hardest part was the not knowing prior to actually doing IVF,” said Muther. “And that's a big part behind The Village, is preparing women for outcomes that they don't expect.”

  • Julia Harkleroad, MS, LCMFT, co-founder, The Village Fertility Co.
  • Nicole Muther, LCPC and co-founder, The Village Fertility Co.
Tags
Up To Date PodcastPrairie Villagepregnancymental healthmental health serviceswomen's healthKansasmaternal health
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
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