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Up To Date

Midwest Innocence Project marks 25 years of freeing the wrongfully convicted: 'Growing momentum'

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published April 28, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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Lamonte McIntyre, right, hugs Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree prior to the start of the Miracle of Innocence gala inside the Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, Kansas, in September 2022.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Lamonte McIntyre, right, hugs Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree prior to the start of the Miracle of Innocence gala inside the Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, Kansas, in September 2022.

More than 900 people who believe they were wrongfully convicted are on a waitlist for the Midwest Innocence Project, which provides pro bono legal representation in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Nebraska and Arkansas. The organization is celebrating 25 years of service in 2026.

Kevin Strickland, Ricky Kidd and Lamonte McIntyre all spent decades in Missouri prisons for crimes they didn’t commit.

Today, they’re free and exonerated — the result of years of work by the Midwest Innocence Project.

Founded in 2001, the group provides legal representation to clients seeking to overturn wrongful convictions. The group also offers social services as clients leave prison or cases make their way through the legal system, and conducts research and policy work to prevent wrongful convictions in the future.

Working on just one case can be grueling and time consuming, according to the group’s executive director Tahir Atwater. Investigators spend years looking into people’s convictions, often digging through decades of court records.

“We've got this growing momentum towards the truth and making sure that the criminal legal system can actually become a criminal justice system,” said Atwater. “It's just not there yet.”

The group currently has 14 active cases, and more than 900 people claiming innocence in prison sit on a waiting list. More than 500 of those in line are incarcerated in Kansas or Missouri.

  • Tahir Atwater, executive director, Midwest Innocence Project
  • Courtney Ellis, social worker, Midwest Innocence Project

The Midwest Innocence Project will host its annual gala “Faces of Innocence” on Thursday, April 30 at the Midland Theatre. Tickets are still available.

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Up To Date Podcastwrongful convictionMidwest Innocence Projectcriminal justice reformcriminal justiceLamonte McIntyreRicky KiddKevin Strickland
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
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Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
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