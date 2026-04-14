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Up To Date

KC Soundcheck: The Royal Chief

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published April 14, 2026 at 4:20 PM CDT
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Jamel Thompson, also known as The Royal Chief, has been making music in Kansas City since 2017.
Jasmyn Franks
/
Jas Elaine Studios
Jamel Thompson, also known as The Royal Chief, has been making music in Kansas City since 2017.

Rapper Jamel Thompson, better known as The Royal Chief, got his start in Atlanta learning about the industry and even ghostwriting for Kanye West. He came back home to Kansas City in 2017, and now works to advance the music industry here

As The Royal Chief, Jamel Thompson wants to rule Kansas City.

The rapper, whose moniker invokes two of the city’s beloved sports teams, spent years in Atlanta honing his craft and networking in the music industry. Thompson even helped ghostwrite for Kanye West.

But he returned to Kansas City in 2017 to focus on building up the music industry here.

The relocation was inspired by Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder Biggs Burke, Thompson told KCUR’s Up To Date. “He said, if you don't own your own city, you can't take over any other cities,” he said. “And that really resonated with me.”

Kansas City’s music industry has historically lacked the infrastructure of bigger cities like Atlanta, New York, and Los Angeles, Thompson says, so it’s hard for artists to make music their career here. Thompson is working to change that through the showcases and events he organizes.

“I try to walk them through how to market a show, how to put a show together, how to … be able to make money off a show,” Thompson said. “How to build relationships with venues.”

As an artist himself, The Royal Chief is all about storytelling that draws from highly personal experience and resonates with listeners.

“As different as we are — as different as we think we are — I think we feel a lot of the same things or go through a lot of the same way,” Thompson said.

  • Jamel Thompson, The Royal Chief
Tags
Up To Date PodcastKC SoundcheckMusicLocal musicraphip-hop/rapArts & Culture
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
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Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
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