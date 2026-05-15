KCUR event 'KC for the W' will celebrate women game-changers in sports and the media

KC for the W will bring women's sports fans together on Monday, exactly 30 days from the first kick of the FIFA World Cup in Kansas City. It will explore the journey of some of the women who lead the way in sports storytelling, and how sports build confidence, leadership, collaboration and resilience for girls and women.

A panel during the event, moderated by KCUR Studios Managing Producer Suzanne Hogan, will include KC Sports Commission President and CEO Kathy Nelson, KCUR News Director Madeline Fox and Kansas City Star Sports and Culture Creator Alexa Stone.

NPR sports reporter Becky Sullivan, a native of Kansas City, will also join the panel. She said on KCUR's Up To Date ahead of her visit back to her hometown that the recent rise in popularity of women's sports leagues in the U.S. has been an exciting shift.

"It got started with women's basketball, certainly Caitlin Clark and her rivalry with Angel Reese, and that began in the NCAA," she said. "It caught the zeitgeist, but I think part of it was that there has been a foundation laid by these leagues for so long, like the WNBA has been good for that long. The product has been good, and the players have been there, and you know those women go to the Olympics, bring home a gold medal darn near every time."

She says the rise in popularity that we're seeing in the WNBA has translated in a big way to other women's sports leagues.

"A rising tide lifts all boats, and the ratings and attendance are up across the board," she explained. "Obviously, you see that rippling out to the NWSL, as well. Also, I should probably mention the Professional Women's Hockey League, which is also having its own boom."



Becky Sullivan, NPR sports reporter

KC for the W, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Monday, May 18 at CPKC Stadium, 1460 E Front St, Kansas City, MO 64120. Tickets are available here.