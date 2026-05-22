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Up To Date

Remembering KSHB anchor Cynthia Newsome: ‘Everyone was so special to her’

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Perez
Published May 22, 2026 at 3:57 PM CDT
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KSHB reporter Rae Daniel said Cynthia Newsome acted as mentor and loving friend to her during the nearly ten years they worked together.
Rae Daniel
KSHB reporter Rae Daniel said Cynthia Newsome acted as mentor and loving friend to her during the nearly ten years they worked together.

Kansas City recently lost a beloved face in local news. Cynthia Newsome, a long-serving anchor and reporter for KSHB 41, passed away on Tuesday following a years-long battle with cancer. One journalist she mentored, KSHB reporter Rae Daniel, spoke with KCUR’s Up To Date about Newsome’s impact on our city.

Within the first few weeks of her starting a job at KSHB 41 in October 2016, reporter Rae Daniel remembers that anchor Cynthia Newsome had welcomed her with open arms. Newsome invited Daniels to her church and even had her over for Thanksgiving.

When Newsome passed earlier this week, following a long battle with cancer, Daniel said she heard many similar stories from former coworkers and viewers.

“Everyone was so special to her,” said Daniel. “She wanted anyone who came into that newsroom just to feel welcome and feel that love and just know that, ‘Hey, Kansas City is your home. I'm your home and I'm here for you.’”

Daniel spent the last decade working alongside Newsome, often on KSHB’s daytime news team. She said Newsome very quickly slotted into a mentor role, and helped her manage the stress and darkness that comes with working in journalism.

“News can be so heavy. There were moments where I would just have breakdowns and cry,” said Daniel. “I would call her. She’d remind you that you are so worthy. You are so enough. Hearing that when you feel mentally drained is just like, ‘OK, I can do this for another day.’”

Beyond the newsroom, Daniel said Newsome’s work to support and uplift young Black women in Kansas City was often just as inspiring as her work as a journalist.

In 1997, the same year she started her career at KSHB, Newsome founded Awesome Ambitions, a nonprofit college and career readiness program that has helped thousands of young women across the Kansas City metro.

“Seeing her talk to these young girls and women, it definitely inspired me,” Daniel said. “It made me think, ‘What can I do to use my gifts to inspire?’ She truly wanted Kansas City to just realize how many great people there are in this city.”

Tags
Up To Date Podcastcommunity engagementmorning newscommunityobituaryjournalism
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
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Zach Perez
News is only useful when it addresses your questions and concerns. As KCUR's audience engagement strategist, I speak directly with diverse communities in our region to help our newsroom understand what matters to them. I ensure your interests and lives are properly represented by our coverage.

What should KCUR be talking about? Who should we be talking to? Let me know. You can email me at zjperez@kcur.org.
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