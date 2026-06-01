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Up To Date

Steve Kraske meets one of his ‘idols’ — ‘Taxi’ star Marilu Henner, who's in Kansas City to perform

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published June 1, 2026 at 4:42 PM CDT
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Marilu Henner is performing at the New Theatre & Restaurant in Overland Park through June 28.
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Marilu Henner is performing at the New Theatre & Restaurant in Overland Park through June 28.

Henner, best known for her role in the 1970s sitcom “Taxi”, has a highly superior autobiographical memory, which allows her to remember vast portions of her life in vivid detail. She’s in Kansas City to star in “Cactus Flower” at the New Theatre & Restaurant, and will perform her “Memory Girl” cabaret June 8.

Marilu Henner remembers nearly every moment of her life in precise detail.

She is one of only a few people in the United States with highly superior autobiographical memory, or HSAM. It’s why she calls her cabaret show “Memory Girl” — her nickname as a kid.

The memories are “just there — the date, the time, the place, the day of the week, the experience,” Henner told KCUR’s Up To Date.

She’ll perform the show for a sold out crowd at Kansas City Actors Theatre Monday, June 8. She’s also in Kansas City this month to star in “Cactus Flower” at the New Theatre & Restaurant.

“I am having the best time. I had no idea it was going to be so fabulous,” Henner said.

Steve Kraske talked with Henner about her memory and upcoming performances.

  • Marilu Henner, actress
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Up To Date PodcastTVtheatreArtperforming arts
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
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Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
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