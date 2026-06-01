Steve Kraske meets one of his ‘idols’ — ‘Taxi’ star Marilu Henner, who's in Kansas City to perform
Henner, best known for her role in the 1970s sitcom “Taxi”, has a highly superior autobiographical memory, which allows her to remember vast portions of her life in vivid detail. She’s in Kansas City to star in “Cactus Flower” at the New Theatre & Restaurant, and will perform her “Memory Girl” cabaret June 8.
Marilu Henner remembers nearly every moment of her life in precise detail.
She is one of only a few people in the United States with highly superior autobiographical memory, or HSAM. It’s why she calls her cabaret show “Memory Girl” — her nickname as a kid.
The memories are “just there — the date, the time, the place, the day of the week, the experience,” Henner told KCUR’s Up To Date.
She’ll perform the show for a sold out crowd at Kansas City Actors Theatre Monday, June 8. She’s also in Kansas City this month to star in “Cactus Flower” at the New Theatre & Restaurant.
“I am having the best time. I had no idea it was going to be so fabulous,” Henner said.
Steve Kraske talked with Henner about her memory and upcoming performances.
- Marilu Henner, actress