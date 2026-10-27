Kansas City school wins the very first Kansas state championship in girls flag football
Two teams from the Kansas City suburbs faced off for the inaugural Kansas title in girls flag football. Newly anointed champions St. James Academy hope it’s a critical moment in advancing participation and support for women’s sports.
The St. James Academy Thunder last week bested the St. Thomas Aquinas Saints, 26-7, to win the inaugural girls flag football state championship in Kansas.
Back in April, the Kansas State High School Activities Association sanctioned girls flag football as an official sport. The designation came following overwhelming support, with a petition led by the Chief’s “Let Her Play” campaign garnering 11,000 signatures.
That effort came to a close on Oct. 21 when St. James took home the trophy.
“It's cool to have the ability to be a part of it. You can say you were one of these people who helped change women's sports,” said Emme Albright, the St. James quarterback and linebacker.
The original championship game, set to take place on Oct. 16, was postponed following a crash that killed two people and injured several others in Wichita at the Scheels Stryker Sports Complex. The two teams from sister Catholic schools led a prayer that Sunday following the incident.
The game was rescheduled and moved to Shawnee Mission South.
Albright led the charge on both sides of the ball, with four touchdown passes and an interception. She hopes their win paves the way for younger students hoping to try new sports, and advocate for opportunities at their own schools.
“ We've always wanted flag football at St. James,” Albright told KCUR’s Up to Date. “We knew this was our chance to do it, and we had the team to do it.”
Matt Hightower, the head coach of St. James, said it was a season made up of 6:30 a.m. practices and multi-hour film reviews. Hightower said he would often get up at 4 a.m. to prepare strategies.
”As a coach, it's the same feeling you get as a dad watching your kids put in all the hard work to accomplish a goal,” Hightower said.
Albright, along with 11 other players, are seniors and will be graduating at the end of the year. That fact helped harness a now-or-never mentality for the team, but now it leaves a gap in the roster for Hightower to fill.
“ Hopefully with the state championship, the popularity within the building will grow. We'll get some additional girls,” he said. “The goal will always remain the same and we're gonna attack it with whoever's out there.”
- Emme Albright, St James Academy girls flag football quarterback
- Matt Hightower, St James Academy girls flag football coach