Food recs: Kansas City's best dive bars and neighborhood joints

Dives have a reputation for being low-key, dimly lit, and maybe a little dingy, and for serving beer, mixed drinks with cheap liquor, and comfort food — because sometimes fancy or trendy isn’t what you’re after. Sometimes, you just want a nearby place with friendly service and decent food.

“A good dive bar never changes,” says Tyler Shane, food editor for Kansas City Magazine. “You know exactly what you're going to get whenever you walk in there, whether you're a local or not.”

Luckily for dive bar devotees and those just dipping their toes into the scene, Kansas City’s neighborhoods are loaded with dives and neighborhood joints to try.

They’re places you go to “drown your sorrows, for an everyday drink, or to celebrate your successes,” says Jenny Vergara, food columnist for IN Kansas City Magazine.

Strawberry Hill in Kansas City, Kansas, feels like it has a divey neighborhood bar on every corner, but, no matter where you are in the metro, you’ll find one to suit your mood.

Vergara, Shane and Thelma’s Kitchen executive chef Natasha Bailey share their picks below. Plus, we rounded up our listeners’ favorites from Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Tyler Shane's recommendations

The Easy Inn is a highlight of dives in Strawberry Hill. One longtime patron told KCUR it’s got a vibe like “grandma’s basement ,” and it has some of the best weekly specials in town. It’s dim as hell, there’s a pool table, darts and obscenities written on the walls in plain sight. What more could you want?

The Peanut on Main is a stalwart of Kansas City’s dive scene and has no substitutes, including any other Peanut locations. Everyone knows to get the chicken wings to start. Then get the BLT with shredded cheddar cheese and red onions. Add your favorite dive bar drink and make friends with the people sitting next to you at the bar.

Keyhole Tavern is technically a private club , and is one of the most low-key bars in the metro. For a small fee, get access to a bar in downtown Mission with low prices and good vibes.

Hi-Dive Lounge isn’t quite a dive despite its name, but it’s a 39th Street gem. Food options include The Jerk, a fried chicken sandwich with jerk sauce, bacon, and swiss cheese, served with jalapeno-dusted chips. There’s also a mystery beer machine in case you can’t figure out what to order.

Johnnie’s on Seventh could be classified as a sports bar, but it definitely feels like a dive. Games like pool and darts abound, and the checkered floor, string lights, and images of people named John lining the walls and ceiling are iconic.

Breit’s Stein & Deli is an old-school Irish pub with solid, affordable sandwiches. It’s divey, but good, and is a popular daytime option in Strawberry Hill. The deli is well known for its reuben — some consider it the best in town.

Harry's Bar and Tables / Facebook Harry's Bar and Tables, in Westport, has inside and outdoor seating options. The bar has an old fashioned, "Cheers" feel and great service, says food writer Jenny Vergara.

Jenny Vergara's recommendations

Helen’s JAD Bar & Grill is “just another dive,” according to the name, but it’ll lure you in with kind service, cheap drinks, and darn delicious wings, burgers and pizza. Get their famous Northlander burger, a thick patty topped with bacon, mushrooms, American cheese and green olive aioli. The menu also features a mean patty melt, and the thin crust pizzas are hard to beat.

Walsh’s Corner Cocktails is a true Waldo haunt. Patrons may glance over their shoulder to see who’s just come through the door, but, as long as you mind your p’s and q’s and order a beer or cocktail and one of their terrific greasy cheeseburgers, you’ll be treated as one of the family.

The Lunch Box Liquor & Deli attracts work-a-day types, artists, and a few of everyone else for short-order, fry-cooked meals morning, noon or late-night. Get breakfast platters of eggs, bacon, and biscuits and gravy, or hot sandwiches like a griddled Cubano known as the Cuban Missile, a pork tenderloin, or a fried bologna and cheese with mustard. Wash it all down with a bottle from the cooler.

The Ship has an old-fashioned diner counter that definitely gives off neighborhood vibes. Sit down and order a host of items to feed your soul, like the Firecracker Shrimp Po’Boy, topped with fried shrimp and hot sauce on a French roll, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and remoulade sauce.

Tower Tavern is one of my favorite hidey-holes in Kansas City. The service is always fast and friendly, the food is hot and the drinks are cold. Get a ginger beer and Jameson to drink with the daily special, especially if it’s Meatloaf Wednesday or Fried Fish Friday. The pizza and stromboli are also great.

Harry’s Bar & Tables has defined Westport for over 30 years. The bar has an old fashioned, "Cheers" feel, and the daily specials, like chicken enchiladas with tomatillo verde sauce and melted mozzarella cheese with Mexican rice and sour cream, are excellent. You’ll get an excellent martini from top-notch bartenders, a two-finger pour of great whiskey, or an ice cold glass of beer or wine and anything in between.

The Firehouse Bar & Grill , formerly Christine’s Firehouse, serves a pork tenderloin sandwich that is as big as your head, and ice cold beer and cocktails. I suggest you order one sandwich with an extra set-up to share so you can cut it in half. That sandwich and tater-tots has been my go to order since I discovered it years ago.

Shannon Carpenter / KCUR 89.3 The bar of Fitz's Blarney Stone on Broadway Boulevard, just north of Westport. Chef Natasha Bailey says it's perfect for listening to music and shooting darts.

Natasha Bailey's recommendations

Zoo Bar is cash-only, dimly lit, and a great spot for darts and pool. Go and blend in with the crowd, cue up some tunes on the juke box and enjoy your night. The staff is also amazing – all the makings of a true dive.

Buzzard Beach is one of my all-time favorite dive bars. There’s games galore, and plenty of drinks to go around. I’ve had a lot of firsts here: first time in a fight, first time eating communal popcorn and so much more. Hit up the Jerusalem Cafe food truck after for a lamb gyro with extra hot sauce.

Fitz’s Blarney Stone is a lively neighborhood bar, perfect for listening to music and shooting some darts. It holds a special place in my heart for being open on Christmas and serving “orphan Christmas food,” for folks who don’t have family to gather with or just need to escape for a few hours.

The Brick is a consistently great neighborhood spot. Catch a show or just chill while enjoying a drink and the Singapore Wings with a side of fries or a quarter-pound beef hotdog. They also serve a great Houston Frito Pie.

Hillsiders Neighborhood Bar is the prettiest dive in Kansas City, Kansas. I love the way Logan Smith has renovated this historic building. It’s got a beautiful patio and firepit, and you can catch a show there depending on the night. The vibe is homey and comfortable.

Chez Charlie is what I imagine it felt like to walk into a dive bar in the 1970s. Dart boards adorn the walls between red booths and tables. It’s dimly lit, and there’s a lot to look at. The drinks are the right price and, to cap it all off, there’s a jukebox, too.

Fat Matt's Vortex / Facebook Fat Matt's Vortex, in Kansas City, Kansas, is on the site of a former funeral home.

Listener recommendations