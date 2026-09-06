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Up To Date

Lawrence post-punk band Sweeping Promises embrace 'romanticizing' on new album

By Steve Kraske,
Nora Crutcher-McGowan
Published September 6, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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Two musicians sing and play guitars in a crowded record store.
Shawn Brackbill
/
Sweeping Promises
Sweeping Promises played free shows at record stores across the Midwest in August, including Bric-a-Brack Records & Collectibles in Chicago.

Sweeping Promises will embark on an American tour on Sep. 9 to share their third album, “You Say I Romanticize.” The Kansas-based duo has been gaining national attention, while also producing other local bands at their "artistic commune."

KC Soundcheck is KCUR's spotlight for Kansas City musicians on the rise, as heard on Up To Date. Who should we interview next? Send us a text at 816-601-4777.

Lira Mondal was holding a bass when she met Caufield Schnug at Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas, 18 years ago. They started playing music together soon after, and while Schnug was giving her occasional bass lessons, he said she “musically surpassed” him within a year.

The couple formed their post-punk band Sweeping Promises in late 2019, and now share a home in Lawrence, Kansas, which also serves as a recording studio. In addition to producing Sweeping Promises’ records, Schnug has worked with local acts such as 2W33DY and Virga, as well as Memphis’ Optic Sink, another post-punk duo, and Chicago punk band Spread Joy.

“Our house is like a B&B or like a rotating door for indie bands and punk bands across the country, and even the world really, who are coming in with $300 in their pocket and making an album with us,” Schnug told KCUR’s Up To Date. “We live and work together and … it's sort of an artistic commune at times.”

Sweeping Promises’ third album, “You Say I Romantize,” was released on Aug. 14 under Sub Pop. The record is full of characters imagined by the couple, and title comes from a line in the last song on the record, “Write Lightly,” which follows a writer as they are racing to meet a deadline set by their “tyrannical editor.”

“Anytime that they want to express something that's artistic or something that's closer to the chest, this editor character says, ‘No, you're romanticizing. You're going off on a tangent that is not what I want from you.’ And so it's part of that also, that tension of wanting to reclaim the idea of romanticizing. It's not frivolous,” Mondal told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Mondal is a board member for Lawrence All Ages Music Destination (LAAND), a nonprofit organization that plans accessible concerts for all ages in Lawrence.

Joined by their touring drummer Spenser Gralla, Sweeping Promises will embark on a nationwide tour on Sept. 9, and will stop in Lawrence in the middle to play at the White Schoolhouse on Sept. 29.

  • Lira Mondal, musician, Sweeping Promises
  • Caufield Schnug, musician and producer, Sweeping Promises
Tags
Up To Date PodcastKC SoundcheckLawrenceLocal musicMusicArts & Culture
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Nora Crutcher-McGowan
Nora Crutcher-McGowan is the summer 2026 intern for Up To Date. She recently graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism, where she worked for mid-Missouri's NPR station, KBIA. She has experience telling stories for her community through long-form audio and digital formats, and she is particularly drawn to reporting on third spaces.
See stories by Nora Crutcher-McGowan
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