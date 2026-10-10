Food recs: Kansas City’s best restaurants for cheese and cheesy foods

For Shannon Carpenter, cheese is the ultimate comfort food.

“It's a ‘home’ thing, right?” the Adventure! newsletter contributor told KCUR’s Up To Date. “It's what you had as a kid because you didn't have money, and it was quick to make a grilled cheese sandwich — it's what your mom made you.”

That feeling is part of what makes the ingredient so popular, and Kansas City’s food scene offers cheesy delights that aren’t just nostalgic, they’re elevated, too.

Food blogger Mary Bloch says the Ultimate Grilled Cheese from Vintage ‘78 Wine Bar is an example.

It’s a “very grown-up version,” Bloch says. “It's got black truffle, Gruyere, Muenster, mozzarella, and sourdough, and it is just perfection.”

So, whether you’re looking for melty cheese oozing out of a fresh quesadilla or a 12-cheese charcuterie experience, Kansas City has you covered.

Carpenter, Bloch, and Carlton Logan, co-administrator of Facebook’s Kansas City Eats group, shared their top picks for meals starring cheddar, cotija, brie and more.

Cafe Provence / Facebook Soupe a l'Oignon, or French onion soup, at Cafe Provence features gruyere baked on top of broth, onion, bacon and crouton.

Mary Bloch:

Vintage ‘78 Wine Bar has a super tasty grown-up grilled cheese sandwich with truffle noire, gruyere, muenster and mozzarella oozing between slices of toasted sourdough. If you’re looking for a plate to share, try The Cheese Clock, a sampling of 12 different styles with condiments like jam and honey.

Ragazza has my favorite lasagna in town. It’s made the traditional way, with bolognese, Parmesan bechamel, and red sauce, and plenty of mozzarella in every forkful. The mushroom version is just as good.

Oil on Linen serves a quesadilla that is to die for and, as long as it’s on the menu, I can’t order anything else. It’s filled with queso oaxaca, huitlacoche ( a fungi also known as “corn smut” ), black beans, squash and salsa roja. The lunch menu also has a fabulous Reuben sandwich.

Rye offers an incredible whipped goat cheese appetizer. Creamy, tangy, and drizzled with honey and herbs, the dish is served with farmhouse bread grilled to perfection.

Extra Virgin makes its ricotta in-house. The soft, mild cheese is delicious spread over rosemary grilled bread and a great partner to so many of the restaurants’ small plates.

MuNi features nachos that are piled high enough to share — but you may not want to. Tortilla chips are smothered in gooey white cheese sauce and topped with braised pork, pico de gallo, cotija, cilantro and pickled onion. Get it drizzled with the tiger cry sauce.

The Wise Guy is one of my top spots for pizza. I love the pie with spicy Italian sausage and giardiniera, a mix of pickled veggies like carrots, peppers and cauliflower. It’s even better when you add hot honey.

Barbacoa has a great Queso Fundido, a bubbling dish of melted cheese topped with poblanos, onions, and chorizo, served with flour tortillas. Slather it on the tortilla, fold it up and dig in.

Westport Café is known for its Tuesday steak night, but the weekend brunch is really good, too. The Lemon Ricotta Pancakes are as tall and fluffy as a thick English muffin. They’re served with butter, jam and syrup.

Acre offers a delectable Basque Cheesecake. The slices are deeply caramelized, with a dark exterior and a soft, creamy, custard-like center. The dish is served with poached cherry, vanilla creme fraiche and oat streusel.

Carlton Logan:

Silo Modern Farmhouse has many cheesy appetizers, including cheese curds and baked brie en croute. I’m partial to the Green Dirt Farm goat cheese whipped into a light, creamy dip. It’s served with greens, speck, crostini and Speckman’s honey.

Gallagher’s Coffeehouse is known for its Rollover Sandwich, a toasted Asiago bagel filled with ham, egg salad, colby jack and a chipotle-mayo spread. It also comes in a smaller version, called the Breakfast Rollover.

French Market has great savory breakfast options, including the quiche lorraine, with gruyere, ham, and bacon, and the croque monsieur, a grilled sandwich with ham, bechamel, Emmental cheese and Dijon mustard. The restaurant’s grab-and-go section was recently expanded, which means more room for take-home cheeses and pastries.

Best Regards Bakery and Cafe offers six different styles of grilled cheese. My favorite is the Espiñaca version, with pepper jack, spinach, tomato and espinaca schmear. I also love the 80-Acre Beer Cheese soup, made with the hoppy Boulevard wheat ale.

Kate Smith Soirée has fantastic sweet options, but the savory spinach and feta puff pastry is surprising and delightful. The pastry was light and flavorful, with a nice balance between the spinach and feta.

Lula’s Southern Kitchen serves one of my favorite versions of mac and cheese in the metro. Theirs is cheesy, creamy, and comforting, and an amazing side to any main course.

Red Door Woodfired Grill has a Sweet Cheeses burger that is a dairy lover’s dream. Slices of swiss and cheddar are melted on an Black Angus beef patty, then topped with smoked bacon, sriracha aioli, and a thick cheese fritter.

Baba’s Pantry has a yummy knafeh, a Middle Eastern dessert made with crunchy spun phyllo dough that’s soaked in sugar syrup, layered with mildly sweet cheese and sprinkled with pistachios. It’s the perfect way to end a meal.

French Market / Facebook At French Market, the Fromagier grilled cheese includes boursin, raclette and gruyere cheeses on country bread.

Shannon Carpenter:

Jack Stack Barbecue offers great pulled pork, brisket, burnt ends, and more, but the Cheesy Corn Bake and Cheesy Potato Bake are not to be missed. The corn is evenly coated in a cheesy sauce, and the potatoes are similar to au gratin. Both complement the meat wonderfully.

Summit Grill uses five cheeses — cheddar, provel, Swiss, American and pepper jack — in its Ultimate Grilled Cheese. Braised beef and horseradish cream complete the sandwich. It’s thick, hearty, and cozy, with a slight kick.

Gert’s Grille serves cheesy soups that hit the spot. Choose from creamy potato bacon, cream of broccoli and Wisconsin cheese styles. They all come in a bread bowl, which makes it even better. Get soup and a side for just $7.99.

Burn Theory Fire Kitchen inside Diametric Brewing Company is known for its gouda Taylor Tots. The cheese is made fresh, hand-rolled daily and packed in. Served extra crispy with a variety of barbecue seasoning options, an order of six is enough to fill you up.

Rochester Brewing and Roasting has more than just beer and coffee — their grilled cheeses always hit, too. The provolone, colby, and pepper jack version also includes spinach artichoke dip, and the Italian Grilled Cheese is made with Provolone, fresh mozz, spinach, tomato, garlic aioli, pesto and balsamic.

Ricos Tacos Lupe is a gem on Southwest Boulevard that serves an awesome quesadilla. It’s massive, affordable and packed with gooey cheese. What more could you want?

Tacos El Gallo is Mexican street food done well. The 12-inch-wide quesadilla is stuffed with meat and cheese, and served with rice, lettuce and tomato. Homemade salsas give it a kick.

Italian Delight is known for its pizza, but offers a whole menu of homestyle Italian cuisine that delights, including amazing lasagna. Three inches thick and loaded with a three-cheese blend, it’s crusty on top and absolute perfection.

Listener recommendations: