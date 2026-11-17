Kansas City art lovers will have five floors of galleries to explore this weekend. Holsum Studios in the West Bottoms is opening its doors for guests to peruse the spaces and works of dozens of resident artists.

The old Holsum Food Products building located at 12th Street and Santa Fe in the West Bottoms blends into the surrounding historic brick structures.

Once flanked by slaughterhouses and stockyards, the nearly 100-year-old former manufacturing plant now serves as a five-story arts space hosting more than 40 local artists.

Garry Noland works as an artist and curator for Holsum, and has been renting a studio in the building since 2018. He told KCUR’s Up To Date that while these artist-run spaces are common in other large metros, they’re “unusual” here in Kansas City.

“This one has started to sustain some energy, and it's become part of an ecosystem that people are starting to rely on,” Noland said.

Carlos Moreno Susan White moves a step stool so she can turn on a light to illuminate one of her installations made from a horny locust tree on Nov. 17, 2026. She is one of many artists with a space in the Holsum

Unlike commercial galleries, Holsum Studios is operated entirely by the artists working within the space.

Xiao daCunha is an artist and curator for the Waiting Room gallery located in Holsum’s basement (daCunha is also a contributor to KCUR’s Adventure! newsletter .) She frequented the studios well before working there, and when a curator position opened up, she jumped at the opportunity.

“I want to work in a space that actually allows emerging artists to experiment instead of forcing everybody to, you know, dumb down and water down your own personality as an artist,” daCunha said.

Holsum’s open studio runs from 5-9 p.m. this Friday, Nov. 20 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21. Some galleries and exhibitions will be available to the public for the first time.

“This is a point for the public to come in and avoid the nouns of the studio practice and get in touch with the verbs of the artists, and see the situations that the work’s being made in,” Noland said. “There'll be swept and unswept floors, paint here and there, plus all the galleries that are exhibiting artists from in town and out of town.”

Many studios and exhibits will remain open to the public until mid-December, with visits available by appointment.