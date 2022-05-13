Missouri legislature passes bill requiring Kansas City to give more money to the KCPD

On the last day of the Missouri legislative session, lawmakers sent a bill to Gov. Mike Parson’s desk increasing Kansas City’s minimum funding requirement for the Kansas City Police Department. But it's unclear if the bill is constitutional.

In a structure seen almost nowhere else in the country, the KCPD is governed by a five-member Board of Police Commissioners, four of whom are appointed by the Missouri governor.

Currently, Missouri law mandates that Kansas City allocate 20% of its general revenues to the KCPD every year.

However a new bill, which passed the Senate in March and was approved by the House Friday, raises that requirement to 25% of the city’s general revenues.

Some Democratic lawmakers argued the funding bill would violate the “Hancock Amendment,” a provision of the Missouri constitution that prohibits unfunded state mandates of local actions.

To address that, the Republican-dominated House also voted 103-44 to approve a proposed constitutional amendment, clarifying their authority to take the action. The amendment will go to voters later this year.

The bill was originally introduced by Republican Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer of Parkville. Luetkemeyer and other Republicans have said the bill is a response to last year’s city council efforts to place about $42 million of the KCPD’s budget into a fund dedicated to violent crime prevention and community policing.

Though the council supported the action, a Missouri court ruled that the city couldn't make changes to the police budget after it's approved, because the KCPD is governed by the Board of Police Commissioners.

Missouri Republicans have characterized city council’s actions as a “defunding” of the police.

But Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and supporting council members argued the reallocation of funds didn’t wasn’t a “defunding,” but rather a way to exercise some local control over a state-controlled police department.

Lucas, a member of the Board of Police Commissioners, voiced opposition to the legislation in January, arguing it would give a “blank check” to the KCPD. Councilwoman Heather Hall, who represents the Northland, supported the bill.

Democrats representing Kansas City called the bill a “knee-jerk” reaction to last year’s city council actions.

In March, the Kansas City Council passed a $269 million budget for the KCPD , an amount that's above the state’s current 20% funding mandate.

As part of the budget, $33 million is dedicated to a community policing and prevention fund proposed by Lucas. That fund will be used to hire more officers, particularly officers dedicated to community policing.

The Kansas City Council previously approved spending $450,000 on attorneys to fight the bill should it pass.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

