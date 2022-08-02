Mark Alford wins 7-person GOP primary for Missouri's 4th Congressional District

Mark Alford has won the GOP primary in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District. The former Fox 4 KC news anchor has been vocal about his support for the America-first policies of former President Donald Trump.

Alford, of Raymore, prevailed in a seven-person race to succeed Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who was running for the U.S. Senate (Hartzler came in second behind Attorney General Eric Schmitt).

Alford now faces Democrat Jack Truman, who was unopposed in his primary. Truman, a veteran who considers himself a “liberal-conservative,” ran on a self-funded campaign. Truman is pro-abortion rights and has spoken about the need for gun control.

One of Alford’s main campaign issues was election integrity. He maintains that the presidential election of 2020 wasn’t secure, saying that “states circumvented The Constitution of the United States in the name of a man-made virus.”

He is also staunchly anti-immigration and has said he wants to finish the wall along the southern border.

“We’ve got to finish President Trump’s wall, we must deport illegal aliens,” Alford said during a July 15 debate. “We have enough jobs here in America for Americans to fill and we need to stop paying people to stay at home and not work so those positions can be filled so we can get our nation back on track.”

Alford also says he is “100% pro-life.” At a debate in July, he would not give an answer on whether he would support a bill banning pregnant people from crossing state lines for an abortion.

Political forecasters consider the 4th district to be a safe Republican seat — a Democrat hasn’t won in the district since 2010.

Missouri 5th District results

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II won the Democratic primary for Missouri’s 5th Congressional District, which he’s represented since 2005.