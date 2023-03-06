© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics, Elections and Government

Elections are coming up around Kansas City. Here's where to meet your local candidates

KCUR | By Zach Perez
Published March 6, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
People are seen in an election polling location. A voting booth with the phrase "I voted" sits in the foreground.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Election judges assist voters inside Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Center.

Missouri's municipal election day is April 4, 2023, less than a month away. Thousands of residents will vote in general and primary elections to choose who represents them in their city governments. Here's a list of opportunities to meet some of the candidates running in these races.

April 4 is Election Day for many cities across Missouri. In the Kansas City metro area, dozens of candidates are running for city council, school board and mayoral offices.

As thousands of residents across the state prepare to vote, local municipalities and community organizations are sponsoring events for voters to meet with candidates.

We’ve compiled a list of the forums and meet and greets where you can meet the people running for office in your city.

For a complete list of of candidates and ballot measures in your city, you can check one of the following sample ballots:

The last day to register to vote in Missouri for the April elections is March 8.

Kansas City

While many cities have general elections in April, Kansas City will hold primary elections for their municipal offices. The general election will be held on June 20.

Election workers unrolling "I Voted" stickers at Northland Cathedral in North Kansas City, Missouri, on Aug. 2, 2022.
Politics, Elections and Government
Kansas City voting guide: Who and what to expect in the April 2023 election
Celisa Calacal

Several organizations are holding forums for candidates in different races. Here are the one’s happening before the primaries:

League of Women Voters of Kansas City

All LWVKC forums are held virtually. To view forums that have already occurred, register for up-coming events, and send questions for candidates, you can visit their website.

Kansas City Council:

  • Wednesday, March 8

    • Who: City Council Candidates (At-Large District 4)
    • Where: Zoom
    • When: Begins at 6:30 p.m.

  • Thursday, March 9 

    • Who: City Council Candidates (At-Large District 5)
    • Where: Zoom
    • When: Begins at 6:30 p.m.

  • Monday, March 20

    • Who: City Council Candidates (At-Large Districts 3 & 6)
    • Where: Zoom
    • When: Begins at 6:30 p.m.

  • Tuesday, March 21 

    • Who: City Council Candidates (At-Large Districts 1 & 2)
    • Where: Zoom
    • When: Begins at 6:30 p.m.

School Boards:

  • Tuesday, March 14 

    • Who: Grandview School Board Candidates
    • Where: Zoom
    • When: Begins at 6:30 p.m.

  • Wednesday, March 15 

    • Who: North Kansas City School Board Candidates
    • Where: Zoom
    • When: Begins at 6:30 p.m.

  • Thursday, March 16 

    • Who: Hickman Mills School Board Candidates
    • Where: Zoom
    • When: Begins at 6:30 p.m.

Citizens Association

Kansas City Council:

Other organizations

Future Votes KC

Downtown Neighborhood Association

North Kansas City

City of North Kansas City

Liberty

City of Liberty

Blue Springs

Blue Springs Chamber of Commerce

Grandview

Grandview Chamber of Commerce

Raytown

League of Women Voters of Kansas City

  • Tuesday, March 28 

    • Who: Raytown Alderman Candidates
    • Where: Zoom
    • When: Begins at 6:30 p.m.
Tags
Politics, Elections and Government ElectionsKansas City Missouri (KCMO)Jackson CountyClay CountyNorth Kansas CityRaytownGrandviewBlue SpringsLibertyKansas City Council
Zach Perez
Email me at zjperez@kcur.org
See stories by Zach Perez
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content