Elections are coming up around Kansas City. Here's where to meet your local candidates
Missouri's municipal election day is April 4, 2023, less than a month away. Thousands of residents will vote in general and primary elections to choose who represents them in their city governments. Here's a list of opportunities to meet some of the candidates running in these races.
April 4 is Election Day for many cities across Missouri. In the Kansas City metro area, dozens of candidates are running for city council, school board and mayoral offices.
As thousands of residents across the state prepare to vote, local municipalities and community organizations are sponsoring events for voters to meet with candidates.
We’ve compiled a list of the forums and meet and greets where you can meet the people running for office in your city.
For a complete list of of candidates and ballot measures in your city, you can check one of the following sample ballots:
The last day to register to vote in Missouri for the April elections is March 8.
Kansas City
While many cities have general elections in April, Kansas City will hold primary elections for their municipal offices. The general election will be held on June 20.
Several organizations are holding forums for candidates in different races. Here are the one’s happening before the primaries:
League of Women Voters of Kansas City
All LWVKC forums are held virtually. To view forums that have already occurred, register for up-coming events, and send questions for candidates, you can visit their website.
Kansas City Council:
Wednesday, March 8
- Who: City Council Candidates (At-Large District 4)
- Where: Zoom
- When: Begins at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 9
- Who: City Council Candidates (At-Large District 5)
- Where: Zoom
- When: Begins at 6:30 p.m.
Monday, March 20
- Who: City Council Candidates (At-Large Districts 3 & 6)
- Where: Zoom
- When: Begins at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 21
- Who: City Council Candidates (At-Large Districts 1 & 2)
- Where: Zoom
- When: Begins at 6:30 p.m.
School Boards:
Tuesday, March 14
- Who: Grandview School Board Candidates
- Where: Zoom
- When: Begins at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 15
- Who: North Kansas City School Board Candidates
- Where: Zoom
- When: Begins at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 16
- Who: Hickman Mills School Board Candidates
- Where: Zoom
- When: Begins at 6:30 p.m.
Citizens Association
Kansas City Council:
Tuesday, March 7
- Who: Kansas City Council Candidates (In-District & At-Large District 4)
- Where: 2657 Independence Ave, Kansas City, MO 64124 (Also streamed on Zoom)
- When: Begins at 6 p.m.
Thursday, March 9
- Who: City Council Candidate (In-District & At-Large District 4)
- Where: 5340 Chouteau Trafficway, Kansas City, MO 64119
- When: Begins at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 21
- Who: City Council Candidates (In-District & At-Large District 3 & 5)
- Where: 3200 Wayne Ave, Kansas City, MO 64109
- When: Begins at 6 p.m.
Other organizations
Thursday, March 9
- Who: Kansas City Council Candidates (In-District & At-Large District 3, 4, 5, 6)
- Where: 6801 Holmes Road Kansas City, MO 64131
- When: Begins at 6 p.m.
Downtown Neighborhood Association
Tuesday, March 14
- Who: Meet & Greet with Kansas City Council Candidates
- Where: 222 West 11th Street Kansas City, MO 64105
- When: Begins at 6 p.m.
North Kansas City
City of North Kansas City
Thursday, March 30
- Who: Candidates for North Kansas City City Council
- Where: 2010 Howell St, North Kansas City, MO 64116
- When: Begins at 6 p.m.
Liberty
City of Liberty
Thursday, March 9
- Who: Candidates for Liberty Mayor and City Council
- Where: 101 E Kansas St, Liberty, MO 64068
- When: Begins at 6 p.m.
Blue Springs
Blue Springs Chamber of Commerce
Thursday, March 23
- Who: Council Members Candidates
- When: 4715 W 40 Hwy, Blue Springs, MO 64015
- When: Begins at 4 p.m.
Grandview
Grandview Chamber of Commerce
Wednesday, March 29
- Who: Grandview Alderman Candidates
- Where: 13500 Byars Rd Grandview, MO 64030
- When: Begins at 6 p.m.
Raytown
League of Women Voters of Kansas City
Tuesday, March 28
- Who: Raytown Alderman Candidates
- Where: Zoom
- When: Begins at 6:30 p.m.