Elections are coming up around Kansas City. Here's where to meet your local candidates

April 4 is Election Day for many cities across Missouri. In the Kansas City metro area, dozens of candidates are running for city council, school board and mayoral offices.

As thousands of residents across the state prepare to vote, local municipalities and community organizations are sponsoring events for voters to meet with candidates.

We’ve compiled a list of the forums and meet and greets where you can meet the people running for office in your city.

For a complete list of of candidates and ballot measures in your city, you can check one of the following sample ballots:

The last day to register to vote in Missouri for the April elections is March 8.

Kansas City

While many cities have general elections in April, Kansas City will hold primary elections for their municipal offices. The general election will be held on June 20.

Several organizations are holding forums for candidates in different races. Here are the one’s happening before the primaries:

League of Women Voters of Kansas City

All LWVKC forums are held virtually. To view forums that have already occurred, register for up-coming events, and send questions for candidates, you can visit their website .

Kansas City Council:

Wednesday, March 8 Who: City Council Candidates (At-Large District 4) Where: Zoom When: Begins at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 9 Who: City Council Candidates (At-Large District 5) Where: Zoom When: Begins at 6:30 p.m.



Monday, March 20 Who: City Council Candidates (At-Large Districts 3 & 6) Where: Zoom When: Begins at 6:30 p.m.



Tuesday, March 21 Who: City Council Candidates (At-Large Districts 1 & 2) Where: Zoom When: Begins at 6:30 p.m.



School Boards:

Tuesday, March 14 Who: Grandview School Board Candidates Where: Zoom When: Begins at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15 Who: North Kansas City School Board Candidates Where: Zoom When: Begins at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 16 Who: Hickman Mills School Board Candidates Where: Zoom When: Begins at 6:30 p.m.



Citizens Association

Kansas City Council:

Tuesday, March 7 Who: Kansas City Council Candidates (In-District & At-Large District 4) Where: 2657 Independence Ave, Kansas City, MO 64124 (Also streamed on Zoom ) When: Begins at 6 p.m.



Thursday, March 9 Who: City Council Candidate (In-District & At-Large District 4) Where: 5340 Chouteau Trafficway, Kansas City, MO 64119 When: Begins at 6 p.m.



Tuesday, March 21 Who: City Council Candidates (In-District & At-Large District 3 & 5) Where: 3200 Wayne Ave, Kansas City, MO 64109 When: Begins at 6 p.m.



Other organizations

Future Votes KC

Thursday, March 9 Who: Kansas City Council Candidates (In-District & At-Large District 3, 4, 5, 6) Where: 6801 Holmes Road Kansas City, MO 64131 When: Begins at 6 p.m.



Downtown Neighborhood Association

Tuesday, March 14 Who: Meet & Greet with Kansas City Council Candidates Where: 222 West 11th Street Kansas City, MO 64105 When: Begins at 6 p.m.



North Kansas City

City of North Kansas City

Thursday, March 30 Who: Candidates for North Kansas City City Council Where: 2010 Howell St, North Kansas City, MO 64116 When: Begins at 6 p.m.



Liberty

City of Liberty

Thursday, March 9 Who: Candidates for Liberty Mayor and City Council Where: 101 E Kansas St, Liberty, MO 64068 When: Begins at 6 p.m.



Blue Springs

Blue Springs Chamber of Commerce

Thursday, March 23 Who: Council Members Candidates When: 4715 W 40 Hwy, Blue Springs, MO 64015 When: Begins at 4 p.m.



Grandview

Grandview Chamber of Commerce

Wednesday, March 29 Who: Grandview Alderman Candidates Where: 13500 Byars Rd Grandview, MO 64030 When: Begins at 6 p.m.



Raytown

League of Women Voters of Kansas City