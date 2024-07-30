In Missouri's U.S. Senate primary, Kunce and May try to convince voters they can defeat Hawley

The U.S. Senate Democratic primary between Independence attorney Lucas Kunce and state Sen. Karla May is not as contentious as other races on the Aug. 6 ballot.

The two main contenders have abstained from leveling personal attacks or running cutting television ads against each other. And they agree on a lot of key issues. They both strongly support abortion rights, back protections for organized labor and want to continue aid to Ukraine.

But the two candidates are taking different approaches to convince Democratic voters that they should challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, who does not have primary opposition.

U.S. Senate: Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican, is up for re-election to represent Missouri in Washington, D.C. for another six years. He faces several Democratic challengers. This article is part of the 2024 KC Voter Guide.



Kunce, who possesses a commanding fundraising advantage in the race, is emphasizing his experience as a Marine — and his economically difficult upbringing in Jefferson City — as a comparison to Hawley.

“What I want to do in this race and when I'm in the U.S. Senate is fundamentally change who has power in this country,” Kunce said.

May, a veteran of the Missouri General Assembly and St. Louis politics, said her time in Jefferson City shows she’s willing to fight for Democratic values — and bring the fight to Hawley in November.

“And while I’ve been in the legislature, I’ve had many accomplishments,” said May. “I have a proven track record of getting things done.”

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Lucas Kunce, a Democratic candidate for the 2024 Senate race, holds a rally on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at the District 9 Machinist Hall in Bridgeton, Mo. Kunce faces two other candidates in the Democratic primary — St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell and Missouri State Senator Karla May — in a race to challenge Republican incumbent Josh Hawley.

For Kunce, a second try

Kunce, an attorney and Marine veteran who served in Afghanistan and Iraq, lost a contentious Democratic primary in 2022 to Trudy Busch Valentine. While Kunce built up an impressive fundraising and organizational operation, his campaign was swamped by Valentine’s television advertisements.

Now Kunce is the clear fundraising leader in the race against May. Since the beginning of 2023, Kunce raked in nearly $10 million worth of donations — with more than $4 million in the bank. He’s often outraised Hawley during fundraising quarters and pulled in key endorsements from the state’s labor unions.

He said getting the backing of groups like the AFL-CIO and the state’s firefighters union is important to him, since growing up he was taught to believe that getting a union job was a “golden ticket” to stay in the middle class.

“I truly believe that the only way we're going to have power in this country against these massive corporations who buy off politicians to take advantage of us is by being able to come together and organize and come together as one and stand in solidarity,” Kunce said.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Attendees hold signs in support of 2024 Democratic Senate candidate Lucas Kunce, during a rally on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at the District 9 Machinist Hall in Bridgeton, Mo. Kunce faces two other candidates in the Democratic primary — St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell and Missouri State Senator Karla May — in a race to challenge Republican incumbent Josh Hawley.

Kunce also has stressed his support of abortion rights and safeguards for in vitro fertilization. He compares his positions to those of Hawley, who has said he is opposed to abortion rights with exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother.

“Missourians are in a position right now where they are tired of control freak politicians telling them what to do and taking away their rights,” he said.

As he did in 2022, Kunce is advocating for Congress to provide more money to help create “a Marshall Plan to build out the next generation of energy right here in Missouri.”

He also said he would aggressively work to bring dollars back to the state.

He said he would support providing Ukraine with weapons against Russia’s invasion because continuing to help that country could deter other Russian invasions. And while he said that Israel had a right to respond to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, he wants to see the United States use as much leverage as possible to bring a negotiated cease-fire.

“I've done U.S. arms control negotiations with NATO and Russia, I know we have a lot of levers we can pull,” Kunce said. “And some of it is just showing up and getting the sides to do the right thing.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Missouri Sen. Karla May, D-St. Louis, on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, outside of Northview Village Nursing Home after the city’s largest nursing home was abruptly shuttered late last week in the Kingsway West neighborhood.

For May, a record of upsets

While May is way behind Kunce in fundraising, she does have prominent supporters such as St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones. May is the daughter of Parrie May, who served as St. Louis’ register and as an alderwoman. She spent a number of years working with groups like the Coalition for Black Trade Unionists and is a longtime member of the Communications Workers of America.

And she also has a history of defying expectations at the ballot box.

After falling short in bids for state representative in 2006 and 2009, May defeated incumbent state Rep. Hope Whitehead to represent a St. Louis-based House seat. She then beat Whitehead and Mike Owens, the husband of former St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in 2012 and defeated Jones in a committeewoman race in 2016.

But the biggest upset came in 2018, where despite being outspent, she defeated state Sen. Jake Hummel to represent a St. Louis-based seat. She said her track record in Jefferson City and in hotly contested elections proves that she’s earned the right to take on Hawley.

“I've traveled around the state performing my duties, and I've been on television a lot when we're in debate about certain issues. So people are aware of my name,” May said. “And I feel like if I can get my information to them, and let them know about my record, I can be successful.”

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio State Sen. Karla May, D-St. Louis, announces her bid for the 2024 U.S. Senate race on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 outside the Civil Courts Building in St. Louis. She joins Lucas Kunce and Wesley Bell in the Democratic primary. May has represented portions of St. Louis and St. Louis County in the Missouri Senate since 2019. Before that, she served for eight years in the state House.

Like Kunce, May is a backer of continued aid to Ukraine. She also supports providing assistance to Israel, though she added that she would be willing to chastise Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when needed.

“We can support our allies, and then also call them out on what they're doing wrong,” May said. “So if there's a problem with the way Netanyahu is handling the war, we have a right to call him out on that. But you still don't abandon your allies in the middle of a battle.”

May said that she supports abortion rights, adding, “I think that abortion should be accessible for individuals who need to make that decision — point blank.”

“We have to make sure that details in law are not so strenuous that people die,” May said. “Because right now, you have doctors who are worried about violating the law instead of saving the life of a mother.”

Dominick Williams / Special to St. Louis Public Radio U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, speaks with potential voters at a pancake breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.

Hawley preparing for tough contest

Hawley said earlier this year that he is expecting a challenging reelection bid, contending that whichever Democrat wins on Aug. 6 will be the beneficiary of “gobs of money” from his political adversaries.

“Do I think it’s going to be a tough race? Absolutely,” he said at Missouri Republican Party Lincoln Days.

National prognosticators currently don’t see Missouri in play for Democrats. But that could change if Vice President Kamala Harris becomes the Democratic presidential nominee and is able to energize Black and female voters in Missouri — especially when the state will likely vote on a measure legalizing abortion in the fall.

Asked if he’s endorsing Harris, Kunce said, “I'm asking enough people to vote for me right now that I'm not running around asking people to vote for anybody else.”

May said she’s backing Harris, adding the vice president’s candidacy “represents a pivotal moment for women’s empowerment and equality.”

