© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Planning to vote in Kansas City on Election Day? These organizations will drive you to the polls

KCUR | By Brandon Azim
Published November 1, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Outdoor photo showing a strip center in background. In foreground is a blue vertical flag waving in the wind. It reads "VOTE." A person at right can be seen walking toward the strip center. A car parked in front has it's lift gate open and a woman is about to place a walker into the back of it.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
A steady stream of people visit the Kansas City Election Board satellite voting location at the shops on Blue Parkway in Kansas City on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024 during early voting.

A 2020 Census survey found that 2.4% of potential voters didn’t cast a ballot because they couldn’t get to the polls. To address this problem, a number of local organizations are offering free or discounted rides for this Tuesday’s election.

Communities Creating Opportunities, a nonprofit that provides a range of economic and social services to under-resourced communities in Kansas City, is providing free rides to as many people as possible.

“We don’t want a lack of transportation to dissuade anyone from voting and this is a real factor for low-income Kansas Citians,” said Garret Griffin, CCO’s Director of Communication. “If you don’t have a car, or if taking a bus is inconvenient or you can’t find a ride, it may be tempting to sit out the election.”

According to a Census survey in November 2020, of 12,810 prospective voters, 308 people did just that — sat out — because of trouble getting to the polls.

Here are some free and discounted options for rides offered by local organizations to help people vote in Tuesday’s election.

Free options

  • Ride KC already offers free public transit throughout Kansas City, Missouri, Wyandotte County and Johnson County. Ride KC officials confirm a majority of polling locations are on bus routes. But it’s up to each individual voter to know where the location of their polling place. Find your polling place here.
  • Communities Creating Opportunity, a Kansas City-based nonprofit, will provide free rides for people with limited transportation options. To take advantage of their service you must live in one of the following zip codes: 64109, 64127, 64128, 64130 or 64132.
  • IRIS, an app-driven, on demand pick up service, will be free on election day in the border cities such as Gladstone, North Kansas City, Riverside and Raytown. IRIS, which partners with the KCATA, zTrip and RideCo., will send a text notification in the days leading up to election day. Residents can book through the IRIS app or phone line at 816-205-8221. Search keyword “POLLING” in the IRIS app and it will pull up the free locations. IRIS: On-demand transit in KCMO | Rider Guide | RideKC
    Closeup of a hand holding a cell phone. A purple-themed app is shown on screen titled "IRIS."
    Carlos Moreno
    /
    KCUR 89.3
  • Bird scooters is offering a promotion with two 30-minute complimentary rides. Use Promo code “ROCKTHEVOTE2024” in the Bird app to book your free sessions.
  • RideKC Bike will offer two free 60-minute ride credits on election day. Look for information about RideKC Bike’s offer on the  RideKC Bike app banner on November 4-5.

Discounted and paid options

    • Uber is offering 50% off rides to polling locations for rides up to $10 dollars. Click the “Go Vote” tile when booking a ride.
    • Lyft also offers 50% off rides that are up to $10 dollars. Use promo code “VOTE24” before or on election day. The code is only valid from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. in every time zone.
    • OATS Transit is a nonprofit that provides general transportation in 87 Missouri counties, focused on transporting rural residents. The group offers shared-ride, on-demand service with a special program called Relay Missouri for deaf, deaf-blind and/or speech impaired individuals. Call 711 to set up a ride with an OATS representative. 
    Tags
    Politics, Elections and Government transportationElectionspublic transitKansas City Missouri (KCMO)Kansas City Kansas (KCK)metro kansas cityvotingbusMissouri elections 2024Kansas elections 2024
    Brandon Azim
    I was raised on the East Side of Kansas City and feel a strong affinity to communities there. As KCUR's Solutions reporter, I'll be spending time in underserved communities across the metro, exploring how they are responding to their challenges. I will look for evidence to explain why certain responses succeed while others fail, and what we can learn from those outcomes. This might mean sharing successes here or looking into how problems like those in our communities have been successfully addressed elsewhere. Having spent a majority of my life in Kansas City, I want to provide the people I've called friends and family with possible answers to their questions and speak up for those who are not in a position to speak for themselves.
    See stories by Brandon Azim
    Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
    KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
    Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
    Donate Now