Attorney Phil LeVota named interim Jackson County executive

KCUR | By Madeline Fox,
Emily Younker
Published October 13, 2025 at 5:27 PM CDT
The Jackson County Courthouse in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
The Jackson County Courthouse in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

LeVota succeeds Frank White Jr., who was recalled by voters on Sept. 30. LeVota will serve until November 2026, which is the remainder of White's term. He used to work in the county prosecutor's office.

The Jackson County Legislature has named Phil LeVota its new interim county executive to serve out the remainder of Frank White Jr.’s term.

LeVota formerly worked for the county prosecutor’s office, and represented county voters and petition signers in the case to get the recall election for White scheduled.

Voters recalled White on Sept. 30, marking the first time in county history that voters removed an executive. Former Kansas City mayor Kay Barnes took over the office on a temporary basis, but her appointment was intended to last 30 days or fewer — LeVota will hold office until November 2026.
Phil LeVota
Facebook
Phil LeVota

According to his firm’s website, LeVota is a lifelong resident of Jackson County who attended Truman High School, Central Missouri State University, Baker University and the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law.

Then-county prosecutor Claire McCaskill appointed LeVota as an assistant prosecuting attorney. He opened his private practice in 2006.

Twelve people were in the running for the job. DaRon McGee, chairman of the legislature, also applied, but withdrew his application before Monday’s interviews.

Dysfunction has ruled the Jackson County Legislature in recent years, as White butted heads with McGee and Legislator Manny Abarca over the county budget, funding for the Royals and Chiefs stadiums and property tax assessments.

In his application, LeVota listed the following as his top three priorities for Jackson County:

  • Address the tax assessment debacle with new policies and input from citizens
  • Establish confidence, trust and integrity in county government by effective leadership and collaboration
  • Work with the legislature and others to immediately address pressing issues like stadiums, budget, new jail, etc.
Madeline Fox
The vibrant, diverse Kansas City metro is trying to make its mark on the global stage. As KCUR’s interim news director, I strive to bring you stories — wherever you usually find them — that help you stay informed, better know your home and reflect the joy of being in your community. Email me at madeline@kcur.org.
Emily Younker
Emily Younker is the news editor for the Kansas News Service. She previously spent 14 years at her hometown newspaper, The Joplin Globe in Joplin, Missouri, where she was part of the award-winning team that covered the deadly May 22, 2011, tornado and its aftermath. Email her at eyounker@kcur.org.
