Attorney Phil LeVota named interim Jackson County executive

The Jackson County Legislature has named Phil LeVota its new interim county executive to serve out the remainder of Frank White Jr.’s term.

LeVota formerly worked for the county prosecutor’s office, and represented county voters and petition signers in the case to get the recall election for White scheduled.

Voters recalled White on Sept. 30, marking the first time in county history that voters removed an executive. Former Kansas City mayor Kay Barnes took over the office on a temporary basis, but her appointment was intended to last 30 days or fewer — LeVota will hold office until November 2026.

Facebook Phil LeVota

According to his firm’s website , LeVota is a lifelong resident of Jackson County who attended Truman High School, Central Missouri State University, Baker University and the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law.

Then-county prosecutor Claire McCaskill appointed LeVota as an assistant prosecuting attorney. He opened his private practice in 2006.

Twelve people were in the running for the job. DaRon McGee, chairman of the legislature, also applied, but withdrew his application before Monday’s interviews.

Dysfunction has ruled the Jackson County Legislature in recent years, as White butted heads with McGee and Legislator Manny Abarca over the county budget , funding for the Royals and Chiefs stadiums and property tax assessments .

In his application, LeVota listed the following as his top three priorities for Jackson County: