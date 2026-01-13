Kansas governor touts Chiefs deal and calls for banning phones in schools during final address

As Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly starts the final session of her second term as governor, she’s hailing a deal to attract the Kansas City Chiefs and asking people to reject the growing divides and vitriol in American politics.

Kelly laid out plans to ban phones in schools, offer more free school lunches and bolster mental health funding. But she wanted to start the speech on a high note.

“Our beloved Chiefs are coming home to Kansas,” Kelly said. “Their world-class stadium, which opens five years from now, will make Kansas a sports and entertainment mecca.”

Kelly hailed the bipartisan deal her office forged with legislative leaders. The STAR bonds used to help finance the project are paid back with sales tax revenue generated after the stadium opens, which Kelly said means it won’t require higher taxes or cuts to other services.

She argued it took more than the agreement to attract the team across the state line.

“We’ve made Kansas a place the Chiefs want to call home – with a strong economy, a strong

workforce, strong communities, and – of course – an extraordinary fan base,” Kelly said.

But after highlighting that success, she warned about the state of politics in America today.

Kelly said after a pandemic and a period of rapid technological change, the nation needed leaders who could help navigate the disruption.

“Yet, right when Americans needed leaders they could look to for strength, for resolve, character, and a clear vision, they got the exact opposite at the national level,” Kelly said. “From both parties.”

Kelly said politicians too often use social media to sow discord, and have created a complete lack of civility in politics.

“Treating their own colleagues in such angry and dehumanizing ways, just because they’re in the other party,” she said. “And the most frightening part – it’s now become the new normal.”

“I reject it,” Kelly added. “We must all reject it.”

She said major accomplishments like attracting the Chiefs and eliminating the state sales tax on groceries were only possible because of bipartisan agreements.

And Kelly believes voters will reward lawmakers who work to create civility.

“I did not get elected Governor – twice – by screaming the loudest or bullying others to get my

way,” Kelly said.

When it comes to her legislative priorities, Kelly faces a challenge familiar to her. Republicans hold supermajorities in both chambers of the Statehouse that allow them to override her veto if the GOP sticks together.

Issues that Kelly opposes, such as a ban on gender-affirming care for minors and certain tax cuts , have become law because Republicans simply overpowered her veto pen.

She’s asking them to work with her on a few issues she outlined, although she will reveal the specifics of funding and other details with her budget this week.

Kelly told lawmakers to approve bipartisan legislation to ban phone use in schools , promising to sign the bill into law.

She said beyond making teaching more difficult, social media has hurt children’s mental health.

“Smartphones and social media have exposed our children to a world they are not ready for, and to social pressures they don’t need or deserve,” Kelly said.

To help with mental health issues statewide, Kelly said her budget would create more beds, support and crisis teams. She asked lawmakers to make mental health services a priority this year.

In addition, Kelly said her budget would allow students eligible for reduced-cost lunches to instead get meals for free.

“Let’s make it clear: No child in Kansas should ever have to worry about having enough to eat,” Kelly said.

Kelly notably did not mention Medicaid expansion in her speech.

Expansion could offer health coverage for an estimated 150,000 lower-income Kansans, but despite past pushes, her efforts have failed repeatedly because Republican legislative leaders remain opposed.

Stephen Koranda is the managing editor for the Kansas News Service. You can email him at stephenkoranda (at) kcur (dot) org.

The Kansas News Service is a collaboration of KCUR, Kansas Public Radio, KMUW and High Plains Public Radio.