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World Cup: Kansas City
The men's World Cup soccer tournament is coming to Kansas City, the smallest of 16 host cities across North America. KCUR is following how preparations are shaping up and how this massive event is changing our city — for the tournament and beyond.

Kansas City will let bars stay open until 5 a.m. for the World Cup — but only with police permission

KCUR | By Kowthar Shire
Published May 15, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
A man leans on a bar while a woman bartender works near rows of bottles of alcohol.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
A bartender at Record Bar in Kansas City preps for the evening crowd while a customer listens to a band warming up in December 2021.

The Kansas City Council temporarily extended liquor sale hours for June 11 through July 19, allowing some bars to stay open up to 23 hours a day during the FIFA World Cup.

Kansas City continued to tweak bar hours for the World Cup on Thursday, allowing some bars to stay open almost around the clock — if they convince police they’ve got good security.

The city council voted to let all bars stay open until 3 a.m. It also changed its rules so that bars in the Plaza, Westport, Downtown, Midtown and River Market, Crossroads and 18th and Vine can stay open until 5 a.m. if the Kansas City Police Department OKs their security plans.

In July, Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe signed a bill letting bars serve alcohol 23 hours a day during the soccer tournament. Cities had the choice to stick with shorter bar hours.

Initially, Mayor Quinton Lucas wanted to exempt Kansas City from the law entirely, only allowing businesses to stay open until 3 a.m.

“I respect fun. I respect freedom,” Lucas wrote in a social media post last week. “But, Kansas City doesn’t need bars operating 23 hours . . . Worry not, if you want to drink a ton, bars can open quite early. ”

Lucas introduced revisions to the ordinance that would permit longer hours only if a business submitted a plan — like adding security cameras or hiring more security workers — to avoid risks associated with extended hours.

The city council passed the revisions unanimously on Thursday.

Council member Nathan Willett represents Kansas City’s 1st District. He said his constituents who own businesses in the area found the revised ordinance a “common sense solution” to the concerns about public safety.
Tags
Politics, Elections and Government Kansas City CouncilWorld CupalcoholWorld Cup KCbusinessQuinton Lucas
Kowthar Shire
Kowthar Shire is the 2025-2026 newsroom intern for KCUR. Email her at kshire@kcur.org
See stories by Kowthar Shire
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