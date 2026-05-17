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Kansas lawmakers didn't give court employees a raise this year. So the chief justice did it instead

Kansas Reflector | By Tim Carpenter
Published May 17, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
A photo of the Kansas Judicial Center.
Blaise Mesa
/
Kansas News Service
The Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka

The Kansas Supreme Court chief justice announced the raises last week after the Legislature adjourned the 2026 session without appropriating money for them.

TOPEKA — Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Eric Rosen says internal budget reallocation allows for a 1% salary increase among nonjudicial employees to match raises granted by the Legislature for state employees in the executive branch.

The Legislature adjourned the 2026 session without appropriating money to elevate salaries of the state’s 2,000 judicial branch employees.

At the end of the annual session, the Legislature did vote to finance the across-the-board salary enhancement for executive branch staff. Each House and Senate member also received an automatic 4.4% boost in compensation, while lawmakers agreed to provide other legislative branch employees a generous 10% raise.

Rosen sent a letter Thursday on behalf of the state Supreme Court that informed court clerks, court reporters, bailiffs and other courthouse staff of their 1% raise effective July 1.

“We recognize that the 1% increase is less than what was originally proposed for our fiscal year 2027 budget request, but we believe it is important to recognize and thank the employees who make our justice system possible in communities across Kansas,” Rosen wrote in the letter. “Your work ensures Kansans have access to essential court services and to the fair administration of justice.”

The Supreme Court and the Kansas Office of Judicial Administration had been discussing for about a month what might be possible in terms of providing raises through existing resources. The plan excluded justices or judges from the pay bump.

Rosen and other judges had expressed concern the lack of raises in 2026 could prompt valued employees to leave state government for jobs in the private sector. There was apprehension about the ability of judicial branch employees to absorb ongoing inflation in the cost of living.

In January, Gov. Laura Kelly had recommended the Legislature authorize 2.5% raises for state government employees. To demonstrate irritation at the Legislature’s rejection of her proposal, the governor subsequently vetoed the entire budget for the legislative branch. Both the Senate and House voted with two-thirds majorities to override her.

The automatic 4.4% raise in 2026 for the state’s 165 legislators was tied to an index based on increases in Kansas wages. The index makes it possible for legislators to receive annual raises without the Legislature voting on those changes in compensation.

This story was first published by the Kansas Reflector.
Tags
Politics, Elections and Government Kansas LegislatureKansas Supreme Courtjudicial retentionLaura KellyInflation
Tim Carpenter
Tim Carpenter has reported on Kansas for 35 years. He covered the Capitol for 16 years at the Topeka Capital-Journal and previously worked for the Lawrence Journal-World and United Press International.
See stories by Tim Carpenter
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