Jackson County lawmaker alleges bribery in the legislature, but has yet to meet with sheriff

Jackson County legislators met behind closed doors Friday to discuss allegations from legislative chair Manny Abarca IV that a staff member and legislator were involved in offering and taking bribes in exchange for legislative action.

Abarca has spoken publicly about the allegations, but has yet to fully cooperate with the Jackson County sheriff on the investigation, according to a Friday afternoon statement from Sheriff Darryl Forté.

At an early morning press conference Thursday, Abarca claimed that legislative aide Calvin Williford — who has a past federal criminal record for fraud — offered Abarca $10,000 to support a housing program. Williford denies the allegations. Williford is currently on leave.

In an email to Forté, Abarca said Williford told him legislator DaRon McGee had previously accepted a $50,000 campaign contribution in exchange for his support on a housing project. Abarca said when the housing project fell through, so did the contribution.

McGee did not respond to KCUR’s request for comment.

Members of the Jackson County Legislature have frequently butted heads during their tenures. Clashes between the members and former county executive Frank White Jr. nearly cost Jackson County millions in federal relief funds, and arguments over property taxes and the Chiefs and Royals stadiums were consistent flashpoints between different factions of the county's governing body.

Abarca posted his allegations against McGee and Williford to Facebook, but declined to give reporters much information after the closed-door meeting. He said general counsel urged him to keep most information private.

“We’ve been advised by general counsel that a formal statement will come Monday in regards to what’s to come next,” Abarca told reporters.

Private meeting, public posts

Abarca took the matter to Facebook Thursday afternoon.

“I have had to make whistleblower complaints regarding at least one legislative staff member and at least one colleague from being propositioned to receive a campaign donation in exchange for legislative action,” Abarca wrote. “Information was shared regarding the receipt of similar attempts by one of my colleagues to the tune of $50,000 dollars.”

He said he prompted an investigation.

An investigation in which Abarca has not yet cooperated, according to the Friday afternoon statement from Forté.

He said the sheriff’s office has made multiple attempts to contact Abarca for additional information.

“To date, Legislator Abarca has not responded to those requests or provided any additional information, nor has a formal report been filed with this office,” Forté wrote in the statement released at 3:30 p.m.

He also said his office has consulted with another law enforcement agency to avoid the appearance of conflict or bias, and any investigation will be conducted

“The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to transparency, accountability, and ensuring that allegations of criminal conduct are addressed through the appropriate investigative process,” Forté wrote.

Abarca said that after the closed-door discussion, he thinks the investigation may have to be boosted to the federal level.

Abarca is currently facing his own legal battles for allegations related to his divorce. Abarca faces three misdemeanor charges across Johnson County, Hutchinson and Kansas City.

Tense from the get-go

The meeting started with a clash. Citing fears of a legislative member recording the private meeting — which is a class C misdemeanor under Missouri state law — Abarca demanded that the legislators attend the meeting in person, stripped of their cellphones.

But Megan Smith and DaRon McGee — the legislator facing Abarca’s accusations — were attending virtually.

Smith pushed back on Abarca’s demands, saying she was notified of the in-person requirement minutes before the meeting started. She was at home, taking care of her young child.

Abarca pushed the blame onto his staff, saying “I texted the clerk, as well as my staff at 8 a.m. this morning —”

“I’m talking about your colleagues,” Smith interjected. “You sent an email five minutes before making everyone aware of what you’re requesting.”

“I do have a child I had to take care of at 8 this morning,” Abarca said. “So that’s why I notified staff to alert everyone. Now, what they did on that, I can’t speak for her. The reality is we all have an obligation to be here.”

Council took a recess to go over the rules, and legislators determined that Smith and McGee could attend virtually. The closed meeting moved forward after a 45-minute delay with the two attending virtually.