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Catholic bishops in Missouri join to argue Amendment 5's tax changes will hurt the poor

KBIA | By Libby Howell
Published July 23, 2026 at 8:41 AM CDT
From left, Mary Freiburghaus, Josefina Beltran, Judy Walker and Linda Moritz fill bags with toiletries and supplies for visitors on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Columbia. Catholic bishops are worried that Amendment 5 will create a bigger burden for social service agencies.
Cara Penquite
/
Columbia Missourian
From left, Mary Freiburghaus, Josefina Beltran, Judy Walker and Linda Moritz fill bags with toiletries and supplies for visitors on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Columbia. Catholic bishops are worried that Amendment 5 will create a bigger burden for social service agencies.

A statement signed by four Missouri diocese leaders doesn't specifically tell voters to reject the August ballot issue, which would allow expanded sales taxes and end the state income tax. But the bishops say it will disproportionately harm people with lower incomes.

Missouri Catholic leaders are urging Missourians to consider how voting to eliminate the state income tax would affect the poor.

In a statement, the Bishops of the Kansas City, St.Louis, Jefferson City and Springfield-Cape Girardeau diocese say passing Amendment 5 would likely burden social service agencies that serve low-income individuals.

Missouri Catholic Conference Executive Director Jamie Morris said he hopes the bishops' statement will help guide the Missouri legislature.
The statement from the Bishops of St. Louis, Kansas City-St. Joseph, Jefferson City and Springfield-Cape Girardeau.
Catholic Bishops of Missouri /
The statement from the Bishops of St. Louis, Kansas City-St. Joseph, Jefferson City and Springfield-Cape Girardeau.

"Whichever tax system we utilize, remember the poor first and foremost and try to balance whatever system we come up with that it is not on the backs of those who are least able to pay for it." Morris said.

Catholic Charities of Missouri declined comment, but the bishops' statement says the church believes, "those with greater resources bear a proportionately greater share of the public burden."

Still, Catholics and non-Catholics alike are questioning whether the church should get involved with politics.

Morris said the church was expecting some negative feedback, adding the statement was released as a reminder of the Church's values.

"The bishops maybe don't want to prescribe one particular vote yes, vote no, but want to adequately equip the faithful to kind of sit on this, ponder this, pray about this, and then go, 'okay, I can now make up my mind on how I'm going to vote on this particular amendment.'" Morris said.

The statement points out sales taxes, which would likely be increased if the income tax is eliminated, "place a disproportionate burden on those with lower incomes."

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Tags
Politics, Elections and Government Missouri elections 2026Missouritaxessales taxIncome Taxesincome tax cutsCatholic Church
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